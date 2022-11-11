Read full article on original website
Crime-ridden Brazilian city honors local boy Vinicius Jr.
SAO GONCALO, Brazil (AP) — Four years ago and still a teenager, Vinicius Jr. took his first winners' medal to his hometown outside Rio de Janeiro, a place where drug gangs and vigilantes fight for control and children play soccer on the streets alongside piles of garbage. Now, with the 22-year-old Real Madrid winger a key figure for Brazil's national team heading into the World Cup, his old neighbors in Sao Gonçalo hope to soon get another visit from the once quiet boy who, despite...
Football fans will have to pay £12 for a beer at World Cup in Qatar
Football fans will have to stump up nearly £12 for a beer at the World Cup – despite pre-tournament promises by organisers to keep prices modest. There will also be a limit of four drinks per order amid fears that some supporters could binge drink to excess. Alcohol...
F1 LIVE: Ferrari respond to rumours that Mattia Binotto will be axed at end of season
Ferrari have rejected claims that team principal Mattia Binotto will be axed after the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.A report in Italian outlet Gazzette dello Sport stated Binotto - who has been under intense scrutiny this year after a number of high-profile strategic errors from the Ferrari pit wall - would be replaced by Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur for the 2023 season.It added that Vasseur was highly regarded by Ferrari, who supply engines to the Alfa Romeo team - which are the Sauber operation to be supplied by Audi from 2026. However, Ferrari have moved...
