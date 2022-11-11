ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

“They are stinking up the city of Los Angeles. It is an ATROCITY!” Stephen A. Smith slams the Los Angeles Lakers for REELING at 2-9

By Rutuja Suryawanshi
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Complex

Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike for Over $20 Million, Shares Statement Claiming Company ‘Did Not Honor Its Commitments’

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Nike, saying the Oregon-based conglomerate “screwed him out of millions.”. OBJ released the following statement regarding the lawsuit: “Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream I’ve had since being a young boy. I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family. When Nike exercised its right of first refusal to match the Adidas offer and not only kept me as a Nike Athlete, but also made me one of their Brand Icons—my dream had been fulfilled. Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments. Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Says There’s A “Knee On Kyrie’s Neck”

Stephen A. Smith doubled down on his support for Kyrie Irving on Friday. Stephen A. Smith says that people are putting “their knee on [Kyrie Irving’s] neck.” The comment is in reference to the backlash to the Brooklyn Nets’ star’s antisemitic comments. Smith doubled down in his support of Irving on Friday during ESPN’s First Take.
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Explains the Real Reason Why He Left ESPN

Jason Whitlock: “When ESPN ran me out of there that was them sending out a bat signal of ‘men with balls aren’t welcome. We don’t want any real men, we want feminized men.' I was the intellectual backbone for masculine men at ESPN, that’s what I represented. They ran me off and said ‘No guys, you see Bomani Jones, Howard Bryant, these feminized men, that’s our blueprint, that’s the kind of masculine energy we want coming from these guys that are highly feminized and have a matriarchal point of view and are basically ‘yasss queens’ themselves.' What Jalen Rose doesn’t understand, Jay Williams, Kendrick Perkins – and I’m not beating up these guys – but what all these guys don’t understand is they can’t be themselves without someone like me that’s able to argue down and stand toe-to-toe with all these Ivy League educated executives they’ve got, and all the other feminists they got running around there. I’m not scared of none of them because I know the truth is on my side and I know how to articulate it -- these athletes don’t. They need to be backed up by someone with a pair, and what they’re finding out is like, Stephen A. Smith’s pair ain’t big enough, he’s not smart enough to stand toe-to-toe with these guys. He can occasionally put a Malika Andrews, a child, in her place, but for the long haul, for the real fight with the executives, and all the feminists running wild, and the feminized male executives they got running around there— they’re not smart enough. Dave Roberts, who is the executive backing Stephen A. Smith; he’s not smart enough. I’m not trying to pick on any of these guys, I’m just telling you the facts. They don’t have anybody on the inside that can back them up intellectually and explain these situations to them, and for them on the air that would give them the room to be real men. So now Jay Williams understands that, he went to Duke, he’s actually a pretty smart guy, and that’s why he's taking to social media, and maybe like you said [co-host Steve Kim], he’s ready to get out of ESPN and is ready to draw a line in the sand with them. Eventually, and it may take some time, but the rest of them are going to grow a pair too and say ‘this check is good, but Lord have mercy, I can’t wear this skirt comfortably, I’m going to leave that to Bomani and Howard Bryant.'” (Full Segment Above)

