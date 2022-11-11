“They are stinking up the city of Los Angeles. It is an ATROCITY!” Stephen A. Smith slams the Los Angeles Lakers for REELING at 2-9

Read full article on original website
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving and Kanye West anti-Semitic comments - "You’d just assume they’re crazy and keep on walking”
Cuban said that he doesn't believe that Irving is a bad guy, but believes that he isn't educated enough to be speaking on all the subjects he chooses to speak about
Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls
Williamson said he loved the energy his team brought to the table every single game.
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki opens up on the infamous moment he lived when his fianceé was arrested for fraud.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"
Anthony Davis delivered 37 points and 18 rebounds to help the Lakers snap a 5-game losing streak against the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship: "Trust Me, My Life Is Pretty Damn Complete."
Charles Barkley opens up on not winning an NBA championship, saying that he's happy with his life and wouldn't change that.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day
This will be the third game LeBron James misses in what has been a turbulent season for the Lakers.
NBA Fans In Awe Of Joel Embiid's Historic 59-Point Performance Against Utah Jazz: "We Have Never Seen Anything Like This"
Joel Embiid had an incredible night against the Utah Jazz, accumulating a stat line that read 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 7 blocks.
Complex
Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike for Over $20 Million, Shares Statement Claiming Company ‘Did Not Honor Its Commitments’
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Nike, saying the Oregon-based conglomerate “screwed him out of millions.”. OBJ released the following statement regarding the lawsuit: “Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream I’ve had since being a young boy. I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family. When Nike exercised its right of first refusal to match the Adidas offer and not only kept me as a Nike Athlete, but also made me one of their Brand Icons—my dream had been fulfilled. Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments. Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises.”
Draymond Green Says The Warriors Will Win Another Championship: "Whether We’re The Best Team Or Not..."
Draymond Green promises the Warriors will win another championship.
Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998
Michael Jordan earned more money than the entire Chicago Bulls team in 1998, but he was still one of the most underpaid players in NBA history.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Says There’s A “Knee On Kyrie’s Neck”
Stephen A. Smith doubled down on his support for Kyrie Irving on Friday. Stephen A. Smith says that people are putting “their knee on [Kyrie Irving’s] neck.” The comment is in reference to the backlash to the Brooklyn Nets’ star’s antisemitic comments. Smith doubled down in his support of Irving on Friday during ESPN’s First Take.
Kevin Durant Had The Highest Praise For Luka Doncic: "Being Able To Guard Him Is Only Going To Make Me Better"
Kevin Durant heaped praise upon Luka Doncic.
Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At The Kings While Talking About Pacers: "My First Two Years In The League, I Played On A Team With Zero Culture."
Tyrese Haliburton criticizes his old team while discussing what's different for him in Indiana.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Explains the Real Reason Why He Left ESPN
Jason Whitlock: “When ESPN ran me out of there that was them sending out a bat signal of ‘men with balls aren’t welcome. We don’t want any real men, we want feminized men.' I was the intellectual backbone for masculine men at ESPN, that’s what I represented. They ran me off and said ‘No guys, you see Bomani Jones, Howard Bryant, these feminized men, that’s our blueprint, that’s the kind of masculine energy we want coming from these guys that are highly feminized and have a matriarchal point of view and are basically ‘yasss queens’ themselves.' What Jalen Rose doesn’t understand, Jay Williams, Kendrick Perkins – and I’m not beating up these guys – but what all these guys don’t understand is they can’t be themselves without someone like me that’s able to argue down and stand toe-to-toe with all these Ivy League educated executives they’ve got, and all the other feminists they got running around there. I’m not scared of none of them because I know the truth is on my side and I know how to articulate it -- these athletes don’t. They need to be backed up by someone with a pair, and what they’re finding out is like, Stephen A. Smith’s pair ain’t big enough, he’s not smart enough to stand toe-to-toe with these guys. He can occasionally put a Malika Andrews, a child, in her place, but for the long haul, for the real fight with the executives, and all the feminists running wild, and the feminized male executives they got running around there— they’re not smart enough. Dave Roberts, who is the executive backing Stephen A. Smith; he’s not smart enough. I’m not trying to pick on any of these guys, I’m just telling you the facts. They don’t have anybody on the inside that can back them up intellectually and explain these situations to them, and for them on the air that would give them the room to be real men. So now Jay Williams understands that, he went to Duke, he’s actually a pretty smart guy, and that’s why he's taking to social media, and maybe like you said [co-host Steve Kim], he’s ready to get out of ESPN and is ready to draw a line in the sand with them. Eventually, and it may take some time, but the rest of them are going to grow a pair too and say ‘this check is good, but Lord have mercy, I can’t wear this skirt comfortably, I’m going to leave that to Bomani and Howard Bryant.'” (Full Segment Above)
