Miranda Lambert Was Honored to Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMAs: ‘Such a Lovely Human Being’
It was a special honor for Miranda Lambert to tribute musical legend and her personal friend, Loretta Lynn, at last week's CMA Awards. The "Bluebird" singer joined Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire for a medley of Lynn's hits to open the show. Lambert says she was fortunate enough to spend...
Jimmie Allen Pulled Out of CMA Awards Performance Due to Illness
If you're wondering why we didn't see Jimmie Allen at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The singer shared a message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, sharing that he is feeling "under the weather" and won't be able to sing. Allen was set to perform "Out in the...
Alan Jackson Celebrates ‘Magical’ CMA Awards Night in New Photo With His Wife and Daughters [Picture]
Alan Jackson had a big night at CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The leading ladies in his life were there to support him. Jackson's wife Denise and three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani were seen in the crowd...
Watch Toby Keith’s Entire BMI Icon Award Acceptance Speech
Toby Keith worked the BMI Country Awards stage like a paid public speaker in accepting his BMI Icon Award on Tuesday (Nov. 8). The full 12-minute acceptance speech includes several stories and lessons for the next generation. It's also heavy on gratitude. The moment also marks his first country music...
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
Luke Combs Admits He Was ‘So Nervous’ About the 2022 CMAs Entertainer of the Year Category
The higher a star's career soars, the farther they have to fall — and Luke Combs admits that the pressure was getting to him as he walked into Wednesday night's CMA Awards ceremony (Nov. 9). Combs' career so far has been historic: He's got an unprecedented 14-single streak of...
Lainey Wilson’s Big Night at the CMA Awards Fulfilled a Childhood Dream of Her Dad’s
Anyone who has been following Lainey Wilson over the past few months knows just how big a deal it was to the rising star to walk the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet with her dad, Brian Wilson, on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Over the past several months, the singer's father...
2022 CMA Awards Ratings Up Compared to 2021
Ratings for the 2022 CMA Awards were up compared to 2021. The ABC broadcast — which featured host Peyton Manning for the first time — gained nearly three-quarters of a million viewers on Wednesday (Nov. 9), leading to a ratings win. The Hollywood Reporter shares that 7.57 million...
Brendan McLoughlin Sends Miranda Lambert the Sweetest Birthday Note
It's possible Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin had a late night after the 2022 CMA Awards, but he didn't forget that Thursday (Nov. 10) was his wife's birthday. Lambert turned 39 years old this week. Winning one (or both) of the two CMA Awards she was nominated for surely would have been a nice early birthday gift, but seeing messages like this couldn't have been a bad consolation.
Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Zac Brown Reveals Which Artist He Once Chased Down for an Autograph at CMA Awards
The 2022 CMA Awards air on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC, and Zac Brown Band is going into the night with one nomination for Vocal Group of the Year. The band's frontman Zac Brown caught up with Taste of Country's Evan Paul prior to the show, and he said he and the band would be honored to bring home the trophy, but if they don't, they are still winners.
Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins
CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
‘American Idol’ Sets Season 21 Premiere Date
American Idol is returning to ABC for its 21st season, and the singing competition show recently revealed when fans should plan tune in for the first episode. The Season 21 premiere of Idol will air on Sunday, February 19. In a post announcing the next season, the caption notes the...
Kelsea Ballerini Spends Weekend In Minnesota, Surprises Keith Urban Fans
Minnesota isn't the first place you'd think of taking a little weekend vacation, even if we think it is pretty great! Kelsea Ballerini must think it's great as well because she spent all of last weekend in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. She has been to Minnesota a bunch over...
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce
Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
Fake Morgan Wallen Minnesota Tour Date Circulating Social Media
This is one rumor that I wish would be true but sadly, as of now, it is nothing more than a rumor. Did you see something regarding Morgan Wallen and U.S. Bank Stadium floating around the internet? It's a scam. For some background, Morgan Wallen has been to U.S. Bank...
