The 2022 CMA Awards air on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC, and Zac Brown Band is going into the night with one nomination for Vocal Group of the Year. The band's frontman Zac Brown caught up with Taste of Country's Evan Paul prior to the show, and he said he and the band would be honored to bring home the trophy, but if they don't, they are still winners.

4 DAYS AGO