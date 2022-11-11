Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric are all set to square off against the former F1 world champion just days after the NASCAR cup series finale.

Read full article on original website
KABLOOEY!!! John Force, Leah Pruett have HUGE explosions at NHRA finale in Pomona!
John Force lost the body on his car while Leah Pruett's motor goes KABOOM! and she STILL wins her opening round run vs. Alex Laughlin in Sunday's NHRA season finale.
1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series
Rick Ware Racing is at risk of losing the charter on its No. 15 Ford, but SHR could help RWR keep it out of the hands of another team. The post 1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
gmauthority.com
Nascar Chevy Teams To Take On 2023 Daytona 500 In Three Months
The Nascar Chevy teams were a dominant force in the 2022 Cup Series season, though they ultimately came up short in the end as Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang claimed the championship. Though the season just concluded, it’s never too soon to get excited about the “Super Bowl of racing” – that is, the 2023 Daytona 500.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
conceptcarz.com
NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Named The Amelia 2023 Honoree
• Tickets now available to March event celebrating one of NASCAR's greatest. • Inaugural Event for Broad Arrow Auctions as The Amelia's Official Auction House. Hagerty announced today that NASCAR Hall of Famer and Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon, will serve as Honoree of The Amelia on March 2-5, 2023. The weekend's events will include a lively seminar on Saturday featuring Gordon and NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham as well as opportunities to meet the legendary driver at Sunday's concours that will showcase a class of vehicles he drove and won in during his career. Tickets for the 28th annual event are available at AmeliaConcours.com.
ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Stewart-Haas Racing ‘leaning toward’ Ryan Preece in No. 41 car
Stewart-Haas Racing is "leaning toward" replacing Cole Custer with Ryan Preece in the No. 41 car starting next season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
NASCAR: Austin Dillon Looking Forward to Teaming Up With Kyle Busch in 2023
One of the biggest moments off the track this NASCAR season was Kyle Busch’s move to Richard Childress Racing, and Austin Dillon is excited. While Dillon enjoyed having Tyler Reddick as a teammate and gives him credit for helping change the culture at RCR, having the two-time champion on his team is another thing.
Joey Logano Has a Year to Perfect a Task Kyle Busch Thinks the 2022 NASCAR Champ Botched the First Time
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano have a history, so it's hardly surprising one was critical of something the other wrote. The post Joey Logano Has a Year to Perfect a Task Kyle Busch Thinks the 2022 NASCAR Champ Botched the First Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Power's already moved on from IndyCar title win
Will Power was loaded with emotions when he secured his second NTT IndyCar Series championship at Laguna Seca back in September. Afterwards, he and his Team Penske crew celebrated, got dressed in their finest clothes, went to the IndyCar banquet in Indianapolis, and were feted with praise. Two months later, the person who was central to the achievement isn’t basking in the outcome. In fact, any notion of a championship hangover is well in the past for Power.
FOX Sports
Hailie Deegan's future among five offseason NASCAR storylines
The checkered flag dropped on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season more than a week ago. Joey Logano celebrated. The rest of the field left disappointed, frustrated or inspired as the drivers await the next green flag in 12 weeks (for the Clash). Here are five storylines to watch over...
