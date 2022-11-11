Read full article on original website
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Coronation Street's Sam Blakeman faces killer Harvey Gaskell in tense prison visit
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street schoolboy Sam Blakeman finally gets his wish next week as he's permitted to meet Harvey Gaskell at the prison. Sam has spent the past few weeks fighting for a chance to have a discussion with evil Harvey, who killed his mum Natasha last year.
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
Coronation Street airs shocking Fern cliffhanger
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Fern Lindon has been causing chaos on Coronation Street lately, with the con woman framing Bernie for a crime she committed. After stealing thousands of pounds worth of jewellery in a heist, Fern performed the perfect crime by pinning the blame on her lookalike, but for how much longer can she keep this game up?
Coronation Street's Hope Stape in sinister hammer scene after reading John book
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street hints that Hope Stape could be following in the footsteps of her evil father John next week. Hope's behaviour takes another worrying turn as she starts to be influenced by the true crime book written about John. In next week's episodes, Tyrone Dobbs worries...
Friends' Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, aged 89. Aniston announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, posting a slideshow of photos of her father, including pictures of the two of them from Aniston's childhood. Aniston wrote...
Hollyoaks airs shock collapse in Warren death story
Spoilers for Hollyoaks follow. Hollyoaks aired a shocking twist tonight in Warren Fox's death storyline as Warren collapsed during "operation save Norma." The episode started with Warren (Jamie Lomas) and Grace (Tamara Wall) discussing how best to save Norma after she was kidnapped, but Grace warned Warren was walking into a trap. Warren resents letting outsiders into his family’s problems, and said he should have kept it “all in-house” to begin with. Grace questioned why Warren was trying so hard to save Norma, even though she’s his mother.
Milly Zero Leaves EastEnders
Someone speculated this on here a few weeks back. Not the worst news. They really need to secure some decent actors and lengthy contracts, with the amount of cast they’ve lost. This is why it annoys me when they kill cast off. when she would likely be around for...
ITV have apparently offered AJ Odudu the main presenting job
The Sun are claiming contract negotiations are now under way so it's now looking like a done deal. Very disappointed. She’s a lovely girl but I think she is still a terrible presenter. Posts: 442. Forum Member. ✭. 14/11/22 - 09:17 #3. I couldn't stand her presenting style when she...
Corrie's only Hope
She is becoming the star of the flagging show, already smarter than both her parents put together and I love it when she makes fun of 'Mama Bear'. She can even make Sam seem interesting and this Stape book plot is excellent. She is becoming the star of the flagging...
Love Is Blind's Amber and Barnett celebrate their wedding anniversary
Love Is Blind stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett have celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary. The couple met on the first season of the Netflix show, getting close before eventually marrying in the season finale in 2018. Barnett celebrated their latest anniversary with a post on Instagram, posing for a...
Coronations Streets ''far right'' storyline. Really bad?
Is it just me or is this one of the worst storylines Corrie have ever tried to pull off. ITV had a great drama recently depicting the far right. So I'm not sure why they have felt the need to do it on Corrie aswell?. The poor acting does not...
I'm A Celebrity has a huge banner calling for Matt Hancock's axe is flown over camp
Probably be edited out of tonight's show no doubt but it is interesting. Probably be edited out of tonight's show no doubt but it is interesting. Probably be edited out of tonight's show no doubt but it is interesting. Camp mates will still see it whether it’s shown on the...
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
Yellowstone prequel shares first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has revealed its first look at stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The new Paramount+ series will focus on an older generation of the Dutton family as they navigate the end of the Prohibition era and the Great Depression in the American West. Ford and Mirren, who...
Len Goodman
Len has retired from DWTS now and it seemed a pretty emotional goodbye. Did anybody manage to capture his goodbye from Strictly? (I don't mean just his farewell dance on YouTube; I remember him giving a full-on exit speech about how he'll miss the 3 best judges on TV). The...
New Amsterdam lands finale date
New Amsterdam's series finale will air on January 17, it's been announced. Rounding out season 5, and the medical drama on the whole, it's set to be a two-hour farewell to the likes of Ryan Eggold's Dr Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery's Dr Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine's Dr Iggy Frome.
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman and Poldark actor Aidan Turner team up for new project
Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman and Poldark actor Aidan Turner will team up for the West End play Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons. The duo will lead the cast of Sam Steiner's production as a couple who meet and fall in love in a futuristic world where people are only allowed a 123-character limit per day (via Radio Times).
Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman announces exit from show
Dancing with the Stars is losing its head judge Len Goodman, as the former Strictly Come Dancing judge has announced he won't be returning next season. Speaking on the Disney+ show, he said: "This will be my last season judging Dancing with the Stars. "I've been on the show since...
