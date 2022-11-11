ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Southbound lanes of I-69 Eastex Freeway reopen over 4 hours after pedestrian killed

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

The Eastex Freeway reopened over four hours after a pedestrian was killed on Friday morning.

The incident was confirmed just after 6 a.m. on I-69 southbound at McClellan/Loop 494, just before FM-1960.

The freeway reopened at 10:43 a.m., according to Houston Transtar.

Houston, TX
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

