Southbound lanes of I-69 Eastex Freeway reopen over 4 hours after pedestrian killed

The Eastex Freeway reopened over four hours after a pedestrian was killed on Friday morning.

The incident was confirmed just after 6 a.m. on I-69 southbound at McClellan/Loop 494, just before FM-1960.

The freeway reopened at 10:43 a.m., according to Houston Transtar.

