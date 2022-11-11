Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Mobile Food Pantry at St. Mary Immaculate on 11/15Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Our Lady Of Angels Closing Within Months
Our Lady of Angels in Joliet has decided to close. Sister Jeanne Bessette is the President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board, Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. As first reported on WJOL, OLA’s days were numbered. Read her statement below. Following...
This 23-Year-Old In Chicago Lives In Everyone's 'Dream' Apartment (VIDEOS)
TikTokers have found their "dream" living quarters in a 23-year-old woman's apartment. High above the Chicago, IL streets lives Darija Stanojevic (@daroooh), a woman that has gone viral on social media for posting the views from her extravagant floor-to-ceiling windows that looks like a Pinterest fantasy. Stanojevic, who goes by...
Woman gives birth on street in Chicago, newborn and mom transported to hospital: CFD
CHICAGO - A woman and her newborn were transported to a hospital after the woman gave birth on the street, CFD said. CFD confirmed the information around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The exact location of where the mother and newborn were picked up by an ambulance has not been confirmed with CFD officials.
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
UPDATE: Missing Woman Reunited With Family in Palos Heights
A woman with autism who was reported missing in Palos Heights has been found safe and reunited with family, authorities said. Police in south suburban Palos Heights are asking for help to find a missing 18-year-old woman with autism who was last seen Sunday night, authorities said. In a Facebook...
16 injured after semi hits bus carrying high school hockey team
Three student-athletes were critically injured when a semi truck slammed into a school bus.
Chicago firefighters fight 'heavy fire load' in apartment due to 'hoarder condition'
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said there was a "heavy fire load" in an apartment fire on Saturday due to the resident's "hoarder condition." The fire was inside a fourth floor apartment at 917 Eastwood in Uptown. The Chicago fire department said that someone from a nearby apartment was suffering from...
Mobile Food Pantry On Tuesday In Plainfield
It’s time for the Mobile Food Pantry to come to St. Mary Immaculate Parish:. Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:. St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield. Tuesday, November 15 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. Please...
16 injured after semi collides with bus of Saint Ignatius hockey players in Indiana: police
FORT WAYNE, Indiana - Some Saint Ignatius College Prep Chicago hockey players were injured in a bus crash in Indiana on Saturday, the coach told FOX 32 Chicago on Saturday night. Head coach Spencer Montgomery said some injured players were taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The other...
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
This Dazzling Christmas Market In Chicago Is Like Taking A Free Holiday Trip To Germany
It's about to be the buzzy holiday time, and with that comes all our favorite festivities taking place. The tradition of visiting the Christkindlmarket in Illinois lets the visitor experience the twinkling cheer spread among the quaint European-esque shops. Here, you can sip a yummy ale, feast on sweet German treats, and shop adorable Christmas decor.
Weekend Break: Chicagoland Antique and game show
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Check out Marcella at the Chicagoland Antique and game show which showcases a variety of classics from jukeboxes to slot machines. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Loren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
This Drive-Thru Christmas Display In Illinois Has Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away, but I am chomping at the bit to get the Christmas season started! (Sorry Thanksgiving lovers, I can't help it!) When it comes to the best things in life, here are my top three:. Hearing my children laugh. Puppy breath/snuggles. Christmas lights.
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Elk Grove Village man's 'hope disappeared' for Virgin Galactic space visit, requested $175K refund
CHICAGO - Shefket Chapadjiev watched a beaming Richard Branson and his fellow space tourists floating 53 miles above Earth last year on a spaceflight years in the making. But for the 84-year-old Elk Grove Village man, his own dream of spaceflight has felt like a distant, dying star. Chapadjiev, who...
Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
