Bills: Game-changing development has nothing to with Josh Allen
Once more, the health of the Buffalo Bills has been at the forefront of every storyline surrounding the team. This week, they’ll face the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings shorthanded. That includes quarterback Josh Allen, whose status remains questionable and could likely be a game-time decision. The Allen conversation has reached...
New York Giants Week 9 Report Card: They Got It Done
The grades are mixed this week for the Giants, who managed to pull out a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.
Cowboys BREAKING: New RB Moves to Roster; Tony Pollard 'The Man' Over Injured Ezekiel Elliott at Packers?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard continues to prove why he's deserving of being a No. 1 option in the NFL. Coach Mike McCarthy has taken notice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game
The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
Here’s a look at Giants’ playoff picture after beating inept Houston Texans
If the Giants think they’re a playoff team, they need to need to act like it. Playoff teams take care of business against inept opponents, especially at home and when coming off a bye week. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants did all of that...
Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves
New York adds two and drops two, and they also tweak the practice squad.
Fiesta Bowl Names Erik Moses as Executive Director and CEO
He comes to Phoenix after a stint as president of Nashville Superspeedway.
AFC playoff picture: Patriots move into playoff ranks for first time this season
If the season ended today, all four AFC East teams, including the New England Patriots, would make the playoffs. So much for the days of the Patriots playing in one of the worst divisions in football. They should consider sending out a thank-you letter to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
Dolphins Lose Ogbah for the Season
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was injured during the Miami Dolphins' 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns
Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Worry
The Green Bay Packers (3-6) haven’t lost six in a row since dropping seven straight three decades ago. Here’s why their skid will continue on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2).
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
Report: Giants Contacted Saquon Barkley Regarding Contract Exension
With no deal reached, Barkley could be headed for the franchise tag in the off-season.
Giants’ Kenny Golladay, benched vs. Texans, on message to fans who booed him: ‘I don’t say nothing to ‘em’
Giants fans are sick and tired of Kenny Golladay’s failures. They made that much clear late in the first half of Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Texans, after Golladay had an absolutely brutal drop that resulted in his benching for the remainder of the game. Boos rained down...
