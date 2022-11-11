Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Monday, November 14th, 2022
Two law libraries have created a website aimed at making Iowa law easier to understand. The Board of Regents have approved the University of Northern Iowa to start a nursing program. Plus, snow is in the forecast.
iowapublicradio.org
Federal investigation into child labor violations at meatpacking plants expands into Missouri
The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating the potentially illegal use of children working dangerous jobs at meatpacking and slaughtering facilities in at least three states, and perhaps more. The Department of Labor filed a complaint in federal court in Nebraska last week to stop Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc....
iowapublicradio.org
Farmers find improved profitability with switch to organic
For decades, organic farming has been a controversial topic among conventional farmers, often seen as impractical. But for farmers Ron Rosmann and Bryce Irlbeck, switching to organic has kept their operations profitable. They will be presenters at the 2022 Iowa Organic Festival, this year focussing on building resiliency through biodiversity....
Comments / 0