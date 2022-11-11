ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday, November 14th, 2022

Two law libraries have created a website aimed at making Iowa law easier to understand. The Board of Regents have approved the University of Northern Iowa to start a nursing program. Plus, snow is in the forecast.
Farmers find improved profitability with switch to organic

For decades, organic farming has been a controversial topic among conventional farmers, often seen as impractical. But for farmers Ron Rosmann and Bryce Irlbeck, switching to organic has kept their operations profitable. They will be presenters at the 2022 Iowa Organic Festival, this year focussing on building resiliency through biodiversity....
