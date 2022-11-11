Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Poland's Q3 GDP at 3.5%, Above Forecast
(Reuters) - Poland's gross domestic product rose 3.5% year-on-year in the third quarter compared to 5.8% rise in the previous quarter, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a growth of 3.3% year-on-year. The statistics office said that in the third quarter...
Are You Still Skeptical About Celsius Stock?
Celsius delivers another blowout quarter, and its new distribution deal could make the current quarter even better.
Canada September Factory Sales Flat on Aerospace, Metals
Sales 0.0 -1.9 -2.0 Sales ex-autos +0.5 -1.9 -2.0 NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% decrease in factory sales in September from August. (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING.
EV Battery Makers Race to Develop Cheaper Cell Materials, Skirting China
(Reuters) - U.S. and European startups are racing to develop new batteries using two abundant, cheap materials — sodium and sulfur — that could reduce China's battery dominance, ease looming supply bottlenecks and lead to mass-market electric vehicles (EVs). Today's EVs run on lithium ion batteries — mostly...
UBS Joins the Emerging Market Bull Run Band
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS has joined a growing band of investment houses forecasting that emerging markets will see a bumper bounce next year after their torrid 2022. UBS' analysts published a note on Tuesday predicting 8-12% returns in emerging market equities in 2023 and a 2-3% rise in emerging currencies citing expectations for interest rate pressures to reduce and China easing its COVID containment restrictions in the second quarter of the year.
Amazon to Lay off Thousands of Employees -Source
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date. The cuts, earlier reported by the New York Times, would represent...
Buffett's Firm Cuts Stakes U.S. Bank, BYD; Adds Chip Maker
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company slashed its stake in U.S. Bank's parent company and also sold shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD in the third quarter, according to regulatory filings Monday. The moves were among several others including a more than $4.1 billion investment in Taiwan...
Wholesale Inflation Comes in Below Forecast in October, Posts 0.2% Rise
Wholesale inflation rose 0.2% in October, below expectations, in a further sign that price increases across the economy are beginning to abate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. For the month, prices fell 0.2%, compared to estimates of 0.4%, putting the annual rate of increase at 8%, down...
Global Stocks Rally, Dollar Drops as U.S. Inflation Data Spurs Optimism
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied as the dollar and bond yields slid further on Tuesday after more data signaled U.S. inflation was coming off its peak, while an improving outlook for China's economy gave investors plenty to cheer. Currencies gained against the greenback as the euro, yen and...
Oil Falls by Over $1/bbl on Chinese Demand Concerns
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by over $1 a barrel on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases in China heightened fears of lower fuel consumption from the world's top crude importer. Brent crude futures were down $1.08, or 1.16%, to $92.06 a barrel at 1435 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
Chip Firm MediaTek CEO Sees Manufacturers Expanding Supply Chain Beyond Taiwan
(Reuters) -Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturing companies to talk about expanding some of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very...
