Monday Stir
-Chicago-based independent creative agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) has made a new campaign for Casey’s Pizza showing the care and dedication its master pizza makers put into making its cult-following, handmade pizza. The new campaign tells the love story of Casey’s pizza makers and their craft, set to the song “If You Leave Me Now,” by the iconic band Chicago. It shows one employee not wanting to let go of his prize creation.
Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Rebranding With Marisa Messick
People aren’t static, and neither are brands. But how can you keep a brand fresh without negating all the familiarity of its previous incarnation?. In the latest episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, host Christine Gritmon talks with designer Marisa Messick of Quill and Co. Messick has helped create and re-create many brands, from florist Smith & Lily to historic window restoration company Willamette Window Restoration.
Acast Adds Keyword Targeting Capabilities for Advertisers
Audio hosting platform Acast launched its Keyword Targeting tool for advertisers to target audiences in podcasts at the episode level. It’s the second tool released by Acast, following its launch of Conversational Targeting in May, according to the company. The tool aims to help advertisers align their message, or...
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
Reddit Adds Stephen Riad, Roelof van Zwol to Its Executive Team
Reddit added two members to its executive team in newly established roles: Stephen Riad as vice president of global mid-market and small and midsized business sales, and Roelof van Zwol as vp of ads engineering. Riad held several senior roles across business growth, operations, sales and strategy at Google over...
The Adweek 50: Honoring Media, Marketing and Tech's Indispensable Behind-the-Scenes Stars
Behind every successful brand—and its CEO—stands the person who keeps the organization running smoothly and efficiently. That’s why we dedicate our Adweek 50 award every year to those working behind the scenes to drive growth in big ways at their respective companies, bringing recognition to those who may be overlooked today but will be running the show tomorrow.
Creators Query Whether Platforms Punish Branded Content and Linking Out
Creators are finding that brand-sponsored content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok are not performing as well as organic posts, occurrences that are potentially spurred by algorithms suppressing certain content that does not directly benefit them. As well as general frustrations, this has the power to impact the relationship between creators and their brand partners.
Instagram Explore Home Ads Now Available via Instagram Marketing API
Brands can now place ads on the Instagram Explore home directly via the Instagram Marketing API (application-programming interface). A new endpoint is not required, as brands can simply use the new INSTAGRAM_EXPLORE_HOME placement option, which enables them to update their application to let clients create and preview ads in Instagram Explore home directly via the API.
Twitter Fixed a Bug That Exposed Advertisers' Sensitive Credit Details Internally
A bug in Twitter’s system, which was rectified on Saturday, exposed sensitive information to the company’s advertising team. Names, addresses and credit card information of several advertisers was left exposed, Adweek has learned. The bug was identified on Thursday by privacy researcher Zach Edwards. He found that the...
To Dine For Podcast: Serial Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk
In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Gary Vaynerchuk. Also known as Gary Vee, Vaynerchuk has risen from a liquor store clerk to one of the most successful entrepreneurs of our time and one of the most sought-after speakers in business. An immigrant from Belarus, Vaynerchuk and his family moved to this country with no material possessions, and have an incredible tale of resilience, grit and tenacity.
Home/Work Podcast: Creating a Life Outside of Work With Carolyn and Douglas Everson
In today’s episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with Carolyn and Douglas Everson. Carolyn currently serves on the board of Coca-Cola and was previously president of Instacart and vp of the global business group at Meta. Douglas was previously director of global multichannel marketing at pharmaceuticals company Merck.
Opera Adds TikTok Integration to Desktop Browser
TikTok is going to the Opera. The privacy-focused web browser integrated with the video creation platform, adding a built-in TikTok feature to the sidebar on its desktop browser. The Opera browser is available on Linux, Mac and Windows and already contained several integrations with messaging and social media applications in...
UK SEO Firm Rise at Seven Agrees to Co-Founder Management Buyout
Search-first creative agency Rise at Seven, which has offices in the U.K. and plans to open in New York, has restructured its leadership team following a full management buyout conducted by co-founder Carrie Rose. The consultancy, which was founded in 2019 and has worked with companies such as Park Dean...
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
We Are Social and The Narrative Group Are Merging
We Are Social and The Narrative Group (TNG) have entered into a merger agreement, joining forces to bolster each agency’s social and culture practices. The merger will introduce We Are Social as the lead brand in the U.S. and will be overseen by TNG’s current president Rebecca Coleman in her new role as CEO of We Are Social U.S. The Narrative Group and We Are Social will keep their respective names and The Narrative Group will continue to own earned-led specialty offerings across public relations, experiential marketing and talent services.
Snapchat AR Lenses Capture the Attention of Dentsu Media’s Attention Economy Team
A new study by the Attention Economy team at Dentsu Media found that augmented reality lenses on Snapchat are drawing plenty of attention. Dentsu found that Snapchat AR lenses delivered a depth of engagement comparable to television, one of the highest attention-driving formats measured to date, garnering four times more attention than the study’s benchmark.
The Second WFA Global DEI Marketing Census to Run in March
According to the world’s first diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) census concentrating solely on the global marketing industry, 1 in 7 people in marketing would consider leaving both their company and the wider marketing industry because of a lack of diversity and inclusion. That census is set to return in March of next year.
Tee Time Arrives for the PGA Tour’s Overhauled App
The PGA Tour began teeing up its new digital offerings with a limited release of its overhauled application Tuesday, to be followed by a redesigned website in mid-December and the formal unveiling of both during the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Vice president of digital product development Eric Hanson...
More Top Executives Flew the Coop at Twitter Last Week
Top executives continued to flee Twitter last week, including one who had been front and center since Elon Musk took over the company Oct. 27, and another who left, pulled a 180 and returned to the company. Speaking of pulling a 180, after several tweets seeking to reassure people about...
Mastodon: How to Mute Someone
As users browse content in the Mastodon social networking application, they may come across content and/or users they’re not interested in seeing. Mastodon allows people to mute other users in order to stop seeing their content on the platform. Our guide will show you how to mute someone in...
