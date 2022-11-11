ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Aldi to build store in southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. – A new grocery store chain is coming to the Shreveport market. The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a 19,432 square-foot Aldi grocery store in southwest Shreveport. It will be located in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road south of Baird Road...
KTBS

Holiday events cranking up around the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Ready or not the holidays are here. A whole bunch of special and very festive people, including Santa Claus himself, got together Monday to talk about Holidays on the Red. Representatives from many of the local communities' signature holiday events were on hand to talk about the...
bossierpress.com

Veteran owned business opens in Haughton

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
cenlanow.com

Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
K945

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
KTBS

Final 2 KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners announced

SHREVEPORT, La. - The final two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17. Dakeenlyn Delaney, 11, of Carthage, Texas will run thanks to Johnny's Pizza House. Dakeenlyn attends Carthage Intermediate Center. Justice Wilk, 8, of Doyline, Louisiana...
K945

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
KTBS

Celebrate Christmas in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, La. - Sitting along the banks of the Sabine River in DeSoto Parish, you'll find the town of Logansport. This time of year, this small town goes BIG when it comes to Christmas. Join us Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and 9:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21...
KTBS

One Class at a Time: Elm Grove Middle School

BOSSIER CITY, LA_ This week's One Class at a Time Winner was surprised when KTBS 3's Jan Elkins presented a check to one of their coaches on Veteran's Day. Coach Chris Kourvelas says he already knows what he's doing what the money.
KSLA

Tracking Monday showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but I am proud to report that some folks eventually reached the mid-50s, so it wasn’t all too terrible. Sunny skies have been very friendly as well. Tonight, lows will not be as dramatic as last night, we’re looking at mainly the mid-30s. Some folks will see the low 30s and upper-20s, but this won’t be widespread. Patchy frost is expected.
KTBS

Parade salutes those who

SHREVEPORT, La. - Patriotism was on parade during a star spangle salute to wrap up Veterans' Day weekend in Shreveport. The Veterans Celebration Committee's parade returned to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds Sunday, after a two-year pause due to Covid-19 concerns. Organizers and parade-goers say it's important to remember the sacrifices...
KSLA

Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department reports finding a missing infant at a rest stop. On Monday, Nov. 14, the department posted on Facebook that two of its officers got a tip about the possible presence of a missing 6-month-old baby at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau. Officers got there and said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.
