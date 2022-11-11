Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
KTBS
Aldi to build store in southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. – A new grocery store chain is coming to the Shreveport market. The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a 19,432 square-foot Aldi grocery store in southwest Shreveport. It will be located in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road south of Baird Road...
KTBS
Holiday events cranking up around the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Ready or not the holidays are here. A whole bunch of special and very festive people, including Santa Claus himself, got together Monday to talk about Holidays on the Red. Representatives from many of the local communities' signature holiday events were on hand to talk about the...
bossierpress.com
Veteran owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
cenlanow.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
KTBS
Final 2 KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners announced
SHREVEPORT, La. - The final two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17. Dakeenlyn Delaney, 11, of Carthage, Texas will run thanks to Johnny's Pizza House. Dakeenlyn attends Carthage Intermediate Center. Justice Wilk, 8, of Doyline, Louisiana...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
KTBS
Celebrate Christmas in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, La. - Sitting along the banks of the Sabine River in DeSoto Parish, you'll find the town of Logansport. This time of year, this small town goes BIG when it comes to Christmas. Join us Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and 9:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21...
This Abandoned Sonic Drive-In In Louisiana Is Actually A Sushi Restaurant
There are all types of businesses that take over the old bones of where others once stood. This is the case of a once abandoned Sonic Drive-In location in northern Louisiana that was transformed into a full-function sushi restaurant, where you still order from your car, and a carhop brings the order to your window.
KTBS
One Class at a Time: Elm Grove Middle School
BOSSIER CITY, LA_ This week's One Class at a Time Winner was surprised when KTBS 3's Jan Elkins presented a check to one of their coaches on Veteran's Day. Coach Chris Kourvelas says he already knows what he's doing what the money.
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Caddo Parish residents says they felt the earth move beneath their feet Sunday afternoon
Shortly before one o’clock Sunday afternoon, the earth moved for folks in Blanchard. Geophysicist Paul Caruso with the US Geological Service confirms an earthquake took place in Caddo Parish, about 16 miles west-northwest of Shreveport. “The magnitude was 3.0. At this point, we have about 16 reports of it...
KSLA
Some Caddo Parish residents feel the Earth tremble
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. They have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.
arklatexweekend.com
47th Les Boutiques de Noel presented by Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild will present its 47th annual Les Boutiques de Noel, a Christmas shopping event, at the Shreveport Convention Center. On Nov. 17 to the 19th, you can experience a joyous holiday shopping event to take care of all of your present...
magnoliareporter.com
Albemarle bringing in hundreds of construction personnel and new employees, but where will they live?
Magnolia and Columbia County may be about to experience a boon in housing construction. Albemarle Corporation’s announcement last week that it will spend $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants provides the foundation for housing development. The company said the five-year project will draw...
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday.
KSLA
Tracking Monday showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but I am proud to report that some folks eventually reached the mid-50s, so it wasn’t all too terrible. Sunny skies have been very friendly as well. Tonight, lows will not be as dramatic as last night, we’re looking at mainly the mid-30s. Some folks will see the low 30s and upper-20s, but this won’t be widespread. Patchy frost is expected.
KTBS
Parade salutes those who
SHREVEPORT, La. - Patriotism was on parade during a star spangle salute to wrap up Veterans' Day weekend in Shreveport. The Veterans Celebration Committee's parade returned to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds Sunday, after a two-year pause due to Covid-19 concerns. Organizers and parade-goers say it's important to remember the sacrifices...
KSLA
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department reports finding a missing infant at a rest stop. On Monday, Nov. 14, the department posted on Facebook that two of its officers got a tip about the possible presence of a missing 6-month-old baby at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau. Officers got there and said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.
Comments / 0