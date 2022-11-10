ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race

In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
Idaho Christians Will be a Force at State Capitol Next Session

Liberal media calls it Christian Nationalism. They don’t mean it as a term of endearment. The claim is that Christians getting involved in politics will look to impose a theocracy and force sinners and infidels to live by the rules of faith. Fundamentalist Christian faith. Never mind that most people currently serving in our legislatures consider themselves Christians. Never mind that most of our laws have a Judeo-Christian foundation. Never mind that our founding fathers were the children of the enlightenment, which was birthed by the Protestant Reformation.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection

Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
Idaho’s Election Results Have Now Gone Final

While some races were very close, the results are now final. The closest races were District 26, where Democrat Ned Burns won over Republican Mike Pohanka by less than 50 votes, and Republican Jack Nelsen won by less than 100 votes over Karma Metzler Fitzgerald. District 29 saw Democrat Nate Roberts edge out Republican Jake Stevens by less than 150 votes. The District Court Judge Race to replace Judge Jay Gaskill in District 2 was also tight. Michelle M. Evans won over John H. Bradbury by less than 150 votes.
Twin Falls Police Can no Longer Respond to Some Burglar Alarms

This is happening across the country. Staffing shortages beset law enforcement. Local police may not be able to respond to an intruder alarm unless you can see that someone is physically inside. Police and deputies often need to run triage, or prioritize calls during busy shifts. Like the night they experienced last Wednesday night when local roads iced over and there were 37 accidents throughout the region.
Election 2022: Idaho Results

BOISE - Unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 election are shown below. Statewide races shown with 95.5% reporting. Idaho Sierra Law (Aka Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB) - 3,616 - 0.70%. David Roth (DEM) - 152,906 - 29.80%. Scott Oh Cleveland (IND) - 45,608 - 8.89%. United States Representative District...
