cohaitungchi.com

21 Cheap Things To Do in Boston (Under $10)

It’s no secret that visiting Boston is expensive. However, even if you’re traveling on a budget, planning a wallet-friendly trip to Boston is still possible!. There are plenty of cost-effective things to do in Boston to keep you busy throughout your vacation—beautiful gardens, historic neighborhoods, and interesting museums. Many of the best things to do in Boston are completely free!
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston

Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

A Pair of Watertown Field Hockey Players Sign Letters to Play at Division I Colleges

For many years, well before they became members of the Watertown High School field hockey team, Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus grew up playing the game with one another. Last Friday, they continued their journey together by signing letters of intent to play in college. While both will be at NCAA Div. I programs, Loftus is headed to Brown, and Driscoll will play at Boston University.
WATERTOWN, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District

National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
AVON, MA
94.9 HOM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
universalhub.com

Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age

This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
