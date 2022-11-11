Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
WCVB
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
WBUR
Lost-then-found vintage 45s tell story of record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Long before streaming service algorithms fed our appetites for new sounds, music lovers relied on radio DJs and record shopkeepers like Skippy White. “There was a saying that if you came into the store, and you wanted a record but you didn't know the name of it, all you had to do was just hum it,” the now 86-year-old said with a laugh.
Boston police union says it’s at an ‘impasse’ with Mayor Wu’s office. Here’s what’s bogging things down.
The president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association said he is pursuing arbitration after several months of contract negotiations with City Hall. Boston’s largest police union says it has hit a wall in its contract negotiations with Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, teeing up a move to bring talks under arbitration.
Watertown News
A Pair of Watertown Field Hockey Players Sign Letters to Play at Division I Colleges
For many years, well before they became members of the Watertown High School field hockey team, Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus grew up playing the game with one another. Last Friday, they continued their journey together by signing letters of intent to play in college. While both will be at NCAA Div. I programs, Loftus is headed to Brown, and Driscoll will play at Boston University.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
25 Investigates: 911 calls reveal what Boston’s Franklin Park neighbors report the most
BOSTON — Franklin Peralta and his two daughters visit Franklin Park almost every day, but they never come around after sundown. “It’s a solitary place at night so we try to stay away from it,” he said. Peralta, like most Boston residents, was deeply disturbed by the...
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
ems1.com
Photo of the Week: Congratulations to Boston EMS' new lieutenants
BOSTON — Boston EMS recently promoted seven of its members to the rank of lieutenant. The seven have been in a training program and will soon be recognized in a graduation and promotion ceremony.
Worcester teen returns $20k in jewelry found in donated jacket
WORCESTER, Mass. — A 17-year-old South High student said he didn’t think twice about returning $20,000 worth of jewelry that he found in a donated jacket. Luke Coelho, who moved to Worcester from Brazil over the summer, got the jacket from his school’s clothing donation program called Andy’s Attic.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
universalhub.com
Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age
This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
6-Week-Old Girl From Cape Cod Battling RSV At Boston's Children Hospital
A 6-week-old girl is one of thousands of people in Massachusetts to contract a virus that has seen a surge in cases over the past month. Katie Hauge's niece Kinsley was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, Hauge said in a GoFundMe campaign.
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
