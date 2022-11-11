ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In These NY Counties

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Yellow counties are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and in green counties, indoor masking is not necessary. Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

  • Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.
  • Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
  • In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Friday, Nov. 11, these New York counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:

  • Bronx County
  • Kings County (Brooklyn)
  • Queens County
  • Broome County
  • Tioga County

Comments / 165

TheConstitutionalist
1d ago

This is 🐂💩. Nothing but a liberal left agenda. Governor Kathy Houchel only won 6 counties out of 62. This is a red state by square miles. Plus she barely got elected. Democrats voted against her! That's a fact! There are more Democrats then Republicans in New York. That's why she just squeezed by.We pulled from the left and they voted against her. She doesn't have a clear mandate! She is not very popular!So I don't think people are going to listen to the CDC or her anymore.We will not comply anymore to a flu.Plus masks have been proven to not work.

Me
1d ago

Reading all of the comments, how did she win. Or did she really win. SMH. Covid and masks are over. Why do I see more and more people wearing masks again. I refuse!!!!

Nancy Corsaro
1d ago

NYC gets everything they deserve from their Governor, she's going to completely destroy New York State!!!!!!!

