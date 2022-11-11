Read full article on original website
Related
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
Nikki Fried: DOJ Needs to Investigate Trump’s 2018 Florida Election Claims
On Monday, outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland “for an investigation into allegations made by former President Trump surrounding his actions during the 2018 Florida elections.”. Fried, who ran for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination but lost to former Gov. Charlie Crist in...
Kaylee McGhee White says DeSantis should launch 2024 bid after 'remarkable' win
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White revealed that she thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) should challenge former President Donald Trump, who is expected to announce his candidacy Tuesday, for the GOP nomination in 2024.
TODAY.com
Democrats retain control of Senate with House too close to call
Incumbents Catherine Cortez Masto and Mark Kelly were declared the winners of their Senate races over the weekend, officially locking two more years of a Democratic majority in the upper chamber. Control of the House remains up in the air with 19 races still to be called. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com
Biden presses G20 for united front against Russia's war in Ukraine
Nearly nine months into Russia’s war with Ukraine, President Joe Biden is focused on keeping the pressure on Russia at the G20 summit, hoping to send a strong message from world leaders condemning the invasion. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Nov. 15, 2022.
TODAY.com
Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian city liberated from Russian occupation
The Ukrainian city of Kherson is celebrating their liberation from Russian occupants, as troops have pulled back to a defensive position. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unannounced victory lap to rally the people. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Nov. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com
US Customs and Border Protection head Chris Magnus resigns
Chris Magnus has resigned as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection after pressure from the Biden administration to step down amid record numbers of migrants entering the country from Mexico. His departure is part of a larger shakeup expected at Homeland Security.Nov. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com
Americans turn out in record numbers to vote in midterm elections
Energized by the issues of inflation, abortion, crime, immigration and the very foundations of democracy, American voters turned out in record midterm numbers to make a loud statement about what they’re seeing in the country and what needs to change. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Nov. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com
Chuck Todd weighs in on the results of Biden’s first midterms
“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the results of the midterms elections — and what went wrong for the Republican Party. Todd says one downfall was that they didn’t offer a new and improved vision to voters. Nov. 13, 2022.
