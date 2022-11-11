ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats retain control of Senate with House too close to call

Incumbents Catherine Cortez Masto and Mark Kelly were declared the winners of their Senate races over the weekend, officially locking two more years of a Democratic majority in the upper chamber. Control of the House remains up in the air with 19 races still to be called. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 14, 2022.
Biden presses G20 for united front against Russia's war in Ukraine

Nearly nine months into Russia’s war with Ukraine, President Joe Biden is focused on keeping the pressure on Russia at the G20 summit, hoping to send a strong message from world leaders condemning the invasion. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Nov. 15, 2022.
Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian city liberated from Russian occupation

The Ukrainian city of Kherson is celebrating their liberation from Russian occupants, as troops have pulled back to a defensive position. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unannounced victory lap to rally the people. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Nov. 14, 2022.
US Customs and Border Protection head Chris Magnus resigns

Chris Magnus has resigned as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection after pressure from the Biden administration to step down amid record numbers of migrants entering the country from Mexico. His departure is part of a larger shakeup expected at Homeland Security.Nov. 13, 2022.
Americans turn out in record numbers to vote in midterm elections

Energized by the issues of inflation, abortion, crime, immigration and the very foundations of democracy, American voters turned out in record midterm numbers to make a loud statement about what they’re seeing in the country and what needs to change. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Nov. 13, 2022.
Chuck Todd weighs in on the results of Biden’s first midterms

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the results of the midterms elections — and what went wrong for the Republican Party. Todd says one downfall was that they didn’t offer a new and improved vision to voters. Nov. 13, 2022.

