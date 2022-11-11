ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sheffield Central MP: Labour's shortlist for next candidate revealed

Labour has confirmed the shortlist of people from which a candidate will be chosen to represent the party in Sheffield at the next general election. Comedian Eddie Izzard is to stand alongside Rizwana Lala, Abtisam Mohamed, and Jayne Dunn all hoping to contest the Sheffield Central seat. Labour MP Paul...
The Guardian

Unite to ballot nearly 10,000 NHS workers in latest vote on strikes

Unite has announced that almost 10,000 of its NHS members are to be balloted in the coming days over strikes, in addition to thousands of other healthcare staff who have already been voting. The union, which represents 100,000 workers across the NHS, said voting papers were going out across 36...

