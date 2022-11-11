Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Michael McGirr: Body found in search for missing Fermanagh man
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing in County Fermanagh. On Saturday, a social media page set up by family called "Search for Michael McGirr" said a body had been found. Police confirmed they had recovered a body on Saturday afternoon and the...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man claims he accidentally killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering a woman then burying her in a makeshift grave, said he killed her accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree, a jury has heard. Andrew Burfield, 51, allegedly killed 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, Lancashire, on 22 April. He is then accused of...
BBC
Kelso couple killed in crash near Lauder named
A couple who were killed in a crash in the Scottish Borders on Friday have been named by police. Adam Allan, 79, and Christine Allan, 85, from Kelso, died in the accident on the A697 near Lauder at about 16:30. They were travelling in a red Kia Venga which was...
BBC
Teenagers charged with murder after Ilford shooting
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after two men died of stab and gunshot wounds in east London. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, died in Ilford last month, while a third man was hurt. Ayaani Ali Adan, 19, of Barking, and Ayman Abasheikh, 18, of...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Driver guilty over Moray crash that killed five people
An Italian tourist has been convicted of causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in the north east of Scotland. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Comments / 0