Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Navy officer who died after fitness test ‘given ultimatum to compete or leave’
A decorated Royal Navy officer who had heart disease died of a cardiac episode after being forced to complete a fitness test while on duty, an inquest heard.Ian Fleming, who served tours in Iran and Afghanistan, collapsed during a fitness test he was told to complete or “leave the Navy”.His wife told the hearing the 53 year old, described as an “exemplary” officer, had been given an “ultimatum” by his seniors, which left him with “no choice” but to take part in a “physically demanding” leadership course.Mr Fleming had been on course to attain the permanent rank of Petty...
BBC
South-east beaches 'hit by unprecedented sewage dumps'
Nearly all designated coastal bathing areas in the south east have been put at risk by an "unprecedented" level of sewage discharges, an environmental campaign group has said. SOS Whitstable said five months' worth of releases occurred in the Southern Water area in the first week of November. It said...
RNLI releases new rescue footage of pilots forced to ditch plane eight miles out to sea
Two pilots who crashed their light aircraft into the English Channel off the coast of Jersey were rescued by Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers on Thursday, 3 November.The pair were undergoing refresher training when their engine lost power, forcing them to ditch the plane.Three Jersey RNLI lifeboats battled through 2-3m swells, rain and winds of up to 35mph to reach the pilots, who escaped the sinking plane and climbed inside a liferaft with a personal locator beacon.“If the RNLI hadn’t rescued us it would have been a different story,” pilot Paul Clifford said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tanzania: Rescuers form human chain to save passengers after plane crashes into lakeLabour MP expects ‘landslide’ votes for Hancock to eat crocodile anus on I’m a CelebPolice swarm suspect after ‘throwing eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort’ in York
UK and French coastguards ‘passed buck’ as 27 people drowned in Channel
Crucial hours wasted debating who should rescue dinghy carrying 34 passengers, ITV documentary reveals
Off to sea again! Royal flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth sets sail for new mission with Nato allies while its broken-down sister ship HMS Prince of Wales languishes in Rosyth dry dock
Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail to deploy to northern Europe with Nato allies. The aircraft carrier left Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire, to head a powerful naval strike group made up of warships, helicopters and F-35B stealth jets. The 65,000-tonne warship recently returned from the US...
Decorated naval captain, 39, is removed from his post after bombarding female sailor with 'amorous and inappropriate texts' after booze-fuelled night out
A decorated naval captain has been removed from his post for allegedly bombarding a female sailor under his command with 'suggestive messages'. Commander Tom Knott MBE is said to have sent 'amorous and inappropriate texts' to a junior member of his ship's company and was removed as captain of HMS Trent over the weekend.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Seven dead as helicopter crashes in huge fireball on foggy mountainside on journey to tourist hotspot in India
A HORROR helicopter crash has left seven people dead near a tourist hotspot in India. The chopper which was carrying passengers towards Guptkashi crashed on a foggy mountainside just moments after taking off sparking a massive fireball. The aircraft's pilot Anil Singh alongside six passengers boarded the plane today before...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
Hero fisherman describes being knocked unconscious trying to save pilots from Tanzania plane crash
A fisherman who was one of the first responders when a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania said he was knocked unconscious while trying to save the pilots.At least 19 people, including both the pilots, died on Sunday after a Precision Air flight that departed from the financial capital Dar es Salaam crash-landed in Lake Victoria during treacherous weather conditions as it approached an airport in Bukoba.The plane was carrying 39 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members.Majaliwa Jackson said he panicked when he saw the aircraft approaching from the wrong direction and rushed...
A Russian fighter jet fired a missile while shadowing a Royal Air Force recon plane on patrol over the Black Sea, UK says
Moscow said it was a technical problem, but the Russian military has engaged in provocative actions around US and NATO forces in the Black Sea before.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
A flight attendant broke his ankle in 2 places after being thrown to the ground by severe turbulence as his plane flew through a storm
The incident happened while the Norwegian Air flight from Copenhagen was descending to land at Nice Airport in France, investigators said.
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
Comments / 0