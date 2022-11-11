Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
BBC
The WWII codebreaker who still won't give secrets away
As an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service Marjorie Lamb learned to decode messages in the Highlands of Scotland before being posted to Egypt. But despite the passage of time Ms Lamb, 102, vowed she would still never give any secrets away. She told BBC Scotland: "I don't think...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Scarborough: Work to stabilise landslip-hit road begins
A road hit by regular landslips will close for eight weeks for repair work. Carr Lane, between Folkton and Cayton Bay in North Yorkshire, will shut near the bridge over the River Hertford to enable the road to be stabilised. The route is built on peat and highways officers discovered...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment: Engineers remove cement wagons blocking line
Rail engineers have removed two 80-tonne cement wagons after a train carrying cement derailed. The train came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction in Carlisle on 21 October. Network Rail said 40 engineers were on site every day working with an 800-tonne crane moving the three stranded wagons. It...
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction worker killed in 'traffic incident'
A construction worker has died while working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site in Somerset. EDF Energy confirmed the death of a man after emergency services were called to the site at about 08:30 GMT on Sunday. Delivery director Nigel Cann said: "One of our team was...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
Comments / 0