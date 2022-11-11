Read full article on original website
Families of Montana soldiers welcome troops home from deployment
On the day before Veterans Day, 300 Montana National Guard soldiers returned home to Western Montana.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 830 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,598,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,558 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 224,287 doses have been administered and 77,132 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Missoula Veterans Day Address Critical of Biden Administration
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Each year, the United Veterans Council puts on a special Veterans Day ceremony, with a color guard, honor guard, a bugler to blow Taps and a speaker to address the crowd. On Friday, due to the cold weather, the Missoula County Commissioners allowed the ceremony...
Missoula Red Robin closed indefinitely
The Red Robin restaurant at the Southgate Mall in Missoula has closed its doors until further notice.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 63, Eastern Washington 7
MISSOULA — Montana will head into the 121st meeting with Montana State riding a lot of momentum. Running back Nick Ostmo had another huge game, the defense was again suffocating and the 16th-ranked Grizzlies blew out Eastern Washington 63-7 on Senior Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The Griz...
Missoula Fowl Fans Wing Their Way to New Chick-fil-A
For years, Missoula residents have clamored for certain franchise restaurants. And while Sonic Drive-In and Olive Garden are still on the wish list, chicken fans are happy in the henhouse with this week's opening of the new Chick-fil-A. The restaurant opened Thursday morning, with a steady stream of breakfast, lunch,...
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
montanasports.com
Griz running back Marcus Knight enters the transfer portal
MISSOULA — University of Montana running back Marcus Knight has entered the transfer portal and left the Grizzly football team. Sources confirmed the news with MTN Sports on Sunday morning. ABC/FOX Montana was first to report the news on Saturday before the Griz kicked off against Eastern Washington. Per...
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
NBCMontana
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 72, Cal Poly 28
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Montana State was dominant Saturday night, and now heads into the 121st matchup with Montana in line to win at least a share of the Big Sky Conference crown. The Bobcats rushed for 554 yards in a 72-28 blowout of Cal Poly at Spanos...
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington notebook: Freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas throws first touchdown in loss to Montana
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington’s young players got plenty of playing time in Saturday’s 63-7 blowout loss to the Montana Grizzlies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and none perhaps was more valuable than the time played by redshirt freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas. After senior Gunner Talkington played the entire first...
Missoula Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
montanaoutdoor.com
Wildlife Fencing near St. Ignatius
St. Ignatius, MT — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Montana Fencing have begun work near St. Ignatius on roadside safety improvements to reduce wildlife collisions. This project is located along US Highway 93 (US 93), beginning about 2 miles south of St. Ignatius and heading north roughly...
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Missoula Loyola keeps winning; Florence returns to title game
Missoula Loyola continues to surprise everyone but itself in the Class B football playoffs. Florence, meanwhile, is back in familiar territory. The Rams beat previously unbeaten Bigfork 14-6 on Saturday to earn a berth in next week’s state title game. Loyola (7-5) will face Florence, which beat Jefferson 40-28 behind a big game from QB Patrick Duchien. The Falcons (10-2) are still alive in defense of their state championship.
NBCMontana
Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
