SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A State Supreme Court Justice has ruled absentee and affidavit ballot counting will happen as scheduled Wednesday, despite a lawsuit’s attempt to slow some of it down. The Honorable Scott DelConte published his ruling Tuesday morning. The court considered a request by the Republican candidate for the 50th State Senate, Rebecca […]

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO