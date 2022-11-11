ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ballots to be counted on schedule despite senate candidate’s attempt to slow it

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A State Supreme Court Justice has ruled absentee and affidavit ballot counting will happen as scheduled Wednesday, despite a lawsuit’s attempt to slow some of it down. The Honorable Scott DelConte published his ruling Tuesday morning. The court considered a request by the Republican candidate for the 50th State Senate, Rebecca […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

