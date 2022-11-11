Read full article on original website
Results: Republican Juan Ciscomani defeats Democrat Kirsten Engel in Arizona's 6th Congressional District election
Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated Democrat Kirsten Engel in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, flipping it from Democratic to Republican control.
McConnell could face leadership challenger as conservatives steam
Senate GOP campaign chief Rick Scott of Florida is declining to rule out a leadership challenge behind the scenes, according to senators and aides.
Ballots to be counted on schedule despite senate candidate’s attempt to slow it
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A State Supreme Court Justice has ruled absentee and affidavit ballot counting will happen as scheduled Wednesday, despite a lawsuit’s attempt to slow some of it down. The Honorable Scott DelConte published his ruling Tuesday morning. The court considered a request by the Republican candidate for the 50th State Senate, Rebecca […]
Oregon sheriffs won't enforce new gun law: ‘Infringes on Second Amendment’
Five county sheriffs in Oregon vowed to not enforce the state’s new strict new gun law that it violates the Second Amendment and is “pure anti-gun politics.”
