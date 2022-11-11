Read full article on original website
Mary A. Svuba, 85, of Laurens
Services for 85-year-old Mary A. Svuba of Laurans will be Thursday, November 17th at 11:30am at the United Methodist Church in Laurens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6pm at the church. The Powers Funeral Home in Laurens is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Tesch, 92, of Hartley Formerly of Paullina
Funeral services for 92-year-old Dorothy Tesch of Hartley, formerly of Paullina, will be Tuesday, November 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina with burial at Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family Funeral Home...
Stanley Sherrill, 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend
Services for 94-year-old Stanley Sherill of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend, will be Thursday, November 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in West Bend with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, November 19th. Visitation will one and a half hour prior to the service at the church.
TJ Maxx Gives Back to Community Within Minutes of Opening Spencer Store
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There is a new retail option in Spencer just in time for the holiday shopping season with the opening of TJ Maxx and the company is already giving back to the community. After being greeted by a line of people from around the area, many saying...
Weekly Health Update: RSV
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The cold weather appears to have set in for a lengthy stay which can usually kick off the winter illness season, but a viral infection known as RSV that affects younger children the most is already starting to show an increase in cases across the nation.
City of Sheldon Starting Search For New Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon is starting the process of searching for a new Fire Chief to replace the retiring Denny Krueger. Mayor Gregg Geels says as long as the search has begun by the end of the month there is no need for an official interim appointment.
Arnolds Park Enacts Licensing Procedure for Golf Cars
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Beginning January 1st golf cars must be licensed to use city streets in Arnolds Park. Police Chief Al Krueger says there will be a special rate for businesses that utilize multiple golf cars for day-to-dayKrueger says the licensing procedure is to promote safety, not to create a revenue stream.
Spencer Native Releases Second Book in Children’s Series
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer native has released a new Christmas story just in time for the holiday season. KICD New first caught up with Jodi Adams last summer when she published “The Train Rolls On”, a children’s book that has a train similar to that from “The Little Engine That Could” helping a group of animals get to the zoo.
DOT Awards Highway 71 Construction Project through Great Lakes
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation re-let the highway 71 construction project through the Great Lakes after only one bid was received during a prior attempt. Project Engineer Dakin Schultz says on the second attempt, Cedar Valley Contracting was awarded the job with a low bid of 19.6 million dollars.
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
