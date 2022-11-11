ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruthven, IA

Mary A. Svuba, 85, of Laurens

Services for 85-year-old Mary A. Svuba of Laurans will be Thursday, November 17th at 11:30am at the United Methodist Church in Laurens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6pm at the church. The Powers Funeral Home in Laurens is in charge of arrangements.
LAURENS, IA
Dorothy Tesch, 92, of Hartley Formerly of Paullina

Funeral services for 92-year-old Dorothy Tesch of Hartley, formerly of Paullina, will be Tuesday, November 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina with burial at Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family Funeral Home...
PAULLINA, IA
Stanley Sherrill, 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend

Services for 94-year-old Stanley Sherill of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend, will be Thursday, November 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in West Bend with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, November 19th. Visitation will one and a half hour prior to the service at the church.
ATLANTA, GA
City of Sheldon Starting Search For New Fire Chief

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon is starting the process of searching for a new Fire Chief to replace the retiring Denny Krueger. Mayor Gregg Geels says as long as the search has begun by the end of the month there is no need for an official interim appointment.
SHELDON, IA
Batschletet Keynotes Spencer Veteran’s Day Program

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Communities across the area recognized veterans for their service with a series of special programs yesterday for Veteran’s Day. The keynote speaker in Spencer was retired Army Major General Allen Batschelet. Batschelet says he’s happy to consult and mentor any young man or woman considering...
SPENCER, IA
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
SPENCER, IA
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash

Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
ROUND LAKE, MN
Weekly Health Update: RSV

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The cold weather appears to have set in for a lengthy stay which can usually kick off the winter illness season, but a viral infection known as RSV that affects younger children the most is already starting to show an increase in cases across the nation.
CLAY COUNTY, IA

