NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
NASDAQ
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ
Range Resources (RRC) Stock Gains 9% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Range Resources Corporation RRC stock jumped more than 9% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 24, thanks to higher realizations of commodity prices. The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. The bottom line significantly improved from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
IPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
IPower Inc. (IPW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -300%....
NASDAQ
Pedevco Corp. (PED) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Pedevco Corp. (PED) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -66.67%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)?
Launched on 06/23/2005, the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and...
NASDAQ
Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Versus Systems Inc. (VS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.95. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights Publicis Groupe, Jabil, Encore Wire and Hudson Technologies
Chicago, IL – November 15, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Publicis Groupe S.A. PUBGY, Jabil Inc. JBL, Encore Wire Corp. WIRE and Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN. Forget Profit, Bet on 4 Stocks with Increasing Cash Flows. Investors generally prefer businesses that earn profits. Even...
NASDAQ
Is JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) made its debut on 11/06/2014, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which...
NASDAQ
Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
Vodafone H1 Profit Weak, Cuts FY23 View; Plans Cost Cutting; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Shares of Vodafone Group Plc were losing around 7 percent in the morning trade in London and 5 percent in the pre-market activity on Nasdaq after the British telecom major reported Tuesday weak profit in its first half with lower revenues. For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted EBITDAaL at at the lower end of original guidance.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
