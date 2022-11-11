Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Rollover crash – driver remained on scene – no serious injuries…
HYANNIS – The driver of a Honda Fit hatchback escaped with just barely a scratch to her hand after her vehicle crashed and rolled over on Bearses Way this morning. The vehicle somehow rolled over and landed back on all four wheels. The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near the intersection with Franklin Ave. The driver remained on scene and politely cooperated with police. No word on what may have caused the single vehicle crash. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Joni Mitchell… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HN PHOTOS: Rollover crash - driver remained on scene – no serious injuries… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after confirmed shooting and car crash into business
Fall River Police are investigating after a shooting and a car crash into a city business occurred at about the same time in the same area on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Chaves Market regarding reports of shots fired in the area. While in-route, responding units were advised that a vehicle had crashed into the business, and its occupants had fled the area.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Police cruiser involved in crash
PROVINCETOWN – A Provincetown Police cruiser was involved in a traffic crash late Sunday morning. The collision reportedly occurred shortly after 11:30 AM on Race Point Road near the Provincelands Visitor Center. The officer was evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. Provincetown Police called for the Cape Cod […] The post Provincetown Police cruiser involved in crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department have hands full with day of medical emergencies, car crashes, industrial accident
“Saturday calls keep firefighters rolling. 7:00 am – Vehicle versus tree – The crash occurred in the area of Precinct St. and Rt 79. The occupant was transported to St Luke’s Hospital. 7:05 am – Patient lift assist – Rhode Island Road. 8:03 am –...
capecoddaily.com
Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Fire broke out at a house in Orleans around 5 PM Saturday. Firefighters from several departments responded to 507 South Orleans Road (Route 28) to find smoke showing from the residence. There were no immediately reports of injuries. Harwich, Brewster and Eastham units also responded to the scene. The fire was reportedly confined […] The post Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Turnto10.com
Vehicle goes over guardrail in early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham
(WJAR) — A vehicle went over the guardrail in an early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. Troopers responded around 3:42 a.m. to the ramp from I-195 east to I-25 east in Wareham for the crash. Police say the driver was injured...
fallriverreporter.com
Pregnant woman and infant injured, man arrested, after head-on crash in southeastern Massachusetts
A man was arrested after a southeastern Massachusetts crash injured three people including an infant and a pregnant woman on Thursday. According to Bourne Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Bourne Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Shore Road, in the area of the Oakland Grove Cemetery. Arriving...
liveboston617.org
State and Dedham Police Assisting Norfolk DA in Fatal Dirt Bike Crash Investigation
On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 15:30 hours, Fallon EMTs, Dedham Police and Dedham Fire responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a dirt bike had crashed into a parked car in the area of 107 Milton Street in Dedham. First responders quickly arrived at the scene and were...
capecoddaily.com
Multiple injuries reported in crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Several people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 12:45 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sbore Road by the Oak Grove Cenetery in Monument Beach. One person was transported to St. Lukes Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available The post Multiple injuries reported in crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
capecoddaily.com
WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS]
HARWICH, Massachusetts – A Harwich Police Officer alerted responding crews that the outside fire had caught onto the dwelling. A woman and young child were able to evacuate safely. The child was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a police cruiser to keep warm. At around 11:00 p.m. last evening, crews began rapidly responding to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments on John Nelson Way. The first firefighters on scene were able to knock down the exterior flames within a matter of minutes. It was a timely save which held the brunt of the fire damage to an exterior wall. According to Chief Dave LeBlanc of the Harwich Fire Department, the fire was caused by a pizza box sitting on a kitchen stove. The box began smoldering and was removed to the outside of the building. Wind reportedly blew the burning box back against the dwelling, igniting it, as the resident scrambled to find water. There were no injuries to residents and firefighters, and the five other attached apartment units were undamaged. The unit which caught fire was badly damaged on its exterior front wall, displacing the woman and young child until repairs can be made. The quick response of Harwich Police and Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading deeper into the dwelling which included an additional number of occupied apartment units. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Bokani Dyer… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police issue update; verbal argument led to stabbing
Fall River Police have issued an update concerning a stabbing that took place on Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Hope Street in response to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 31-year-old man who had sustained...
whdh.com
Police: Pregnant woman, infant among those injured in Bourne crash with suspected DUI driver
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman, a man, and an 11-month old infant were rushed to the hospital Thursday following a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in Bourne, police said. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Shore Road near the Oakland Grove Cemetery around 12:46...
liveboston617.org
Man on Meth Mile Arrested on Numerous Charges After Incident with Fake Firearm
At approximately 23:05 hours on Thursday, November 10, Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 and C-6 Detectives responded to a 911 call reporting a person with a firearm near the area of 891 Mass Avenue. When Police arrived at the scene, they immediately located the suspect in question as...
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset Police searching for two missing teenagers
The Somerset Police Department is seeking any information on the possible location of two teenagers who went missing Sunday evening from a residence in town. Aryana Coelho, 16 years old, was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has short brown hair, is approximately 5’5″ tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the back in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was stabbed in the back in Fall River on Friday night, police said. Officers responded to Hope Street at about 9:20 p.m. to help a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. Police said an argument led up to the incident. The man...
Medford man held without bail for fatal crash that killed Middleboro mother of two
TAUNTON, Mass. — On Kingman Street in Taunton on Wednesday, the scene of a deadly crash that killed Lori Ann Medeiros, a Middleboro mother of two, Charles Emerson left flowers for a woman he never met. “I’m here to pay respects to the poor lady that got killed here,”...
whdh.com
DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
