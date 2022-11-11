Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Guitar World Magazine
Kurt Cobain’s stage-smashed 1973 Fender Mustang sells for nearly $500,000 at auction
The sunburst offset was smashed in 1989, and its remains were swapped for a Gibson SG after Cobain's guitar-destroying performance left him without an instrument to play. Kurt Cobain’s 1973 Fender Mustang – which was smashed onstage in 1989 by the Nirvana frontman – has sold at auction for $486,400.
Guitar World Magazine
6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar
The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John 5 cover Mötley Crüe’s Too Fast For Love to celebrate the album’s 41st anniversary
The band's new live guitarist – seen wielding a Floyd Rose-equipped Goldie Telecaster – continues to test out Mötley Crüe material ahead of their upcoming tour next year. Last month, John 5 was confirmed as Mötley Crüe’s new live guitarist following the retirement of Mick Mars – an announcement that put to end months of intense speculation surrounding the band’s lineup.
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine teases new Gibson Explorer signature models – and is that a new USA-made Kramer?
Dave Mustaine took to Instagram recently to offer fans a sneak peek of his new Gibson Explorer signature range. However, in the process, he’s also given us a glimpse of what looks very much like a new USA-built Kramer and possible new ’80s-style Flying V models…. First up,...
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dead at 72
The Boomtown Rats have announced the news of the death of founding guitarist Garry Roberts. Garry Roberts, founding lead guitarist with Irish punk/new wave band The Boomtown Rats, has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed in a social media post from the band. The band's statement...
Guitar World Magazine
Hoobastank's Dan Estrin names the 10 guitarists (and one bassist) who shaped his sound
The Hoobastank guitarist on getting hold of Rage Against the Machine's first demo tape, how Dave Navarro broke his heart, and why he'd rather watch Victor Wooten than Eddie Van Halen. Best known as lead guitarist and founding member of Grammy-nominated post-grunge foursome Hoobastank, Dan Estrin has been honing his...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender American Vintage II ’61 Stratocaster and ’51 Telecaster review
The guitars are built to supreme levels of craftsmanship; they play beautifully and sound amazing, just what a great Strat and Tele should be. What’s more, their single-coil clarity will transcend to blues and rock guitar bliss through a decent pedalboard into a cleanish amp. Why you can trust...
Guitar World Magazine
PRS HDRX 20 review
Aimed at serious amateurs and pros looking for authentic JTM45 or ‘Plexi’-inspired tone in a modern, reliable and affordable package, this new HDRX 20 could turn out to be another winner for Paul Reed Smith. Pros. +. Looks, style and sonic integrity. +. Very affordable compared with bigger...
Keith Levene, Public Image Ltd.’s Pioneering Guitarist and Clash Co-Founder, Dies at 65
Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist who was a co-founder of the Clash and the deeply influential original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was announced by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reported that he died of liver cancer; he was 65. While his career was sidetracked by substance abuse beginning in the early 1980s, Levene’s work with Public Image — the band Sex Pistols singer John Lydon formed after that group broke up early in 1978 — cast a long shadow on the musical landscape of the post-punk era:...
Jimmy Page Had 1 of His Yardbirds Bandmates Contribute to ‘Led Zeppelin I’ in a Unique Way
Jimmy Page relied on his former Yardbirds bandmate to contribute to 'Led Zeppelin I' in a non-musical way.
Guitar World Magazine
Squier Classic Vibe ‘50s Stratocaster review
Squier consistently produces some of the very best affordable Strats money can buy, and this iteration of its Classic Vibe series proves that cheap does mean cheerful. The '50s specs of this model help provide an exciting and entertaining throwback to the genesis era of the Stratocaster at an accessible and affordable price tag.
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Ichika Nito and Marcin serve up gravity-defying licks galore in new 65-second single, Fall
The two Ibanez signature artists conducted their second electric versus acoustic duel this year, and the results were similarly breathtaking. Ichika Nito and Marcin – two of today’s standout virtuosos – have joined forces for a quickfire collaborative single, Fall. The electric guitar-meets-acoustic guitar track is only...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Guitar World Magazine
Xotic Effects has revived the RC Booster in time to celebrate a big birthday
Xotic Effects is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the RC Booster, a longstanding stalwart of its lineup, with a new limited-edition run of 1,000 pedals. Central to the RC Booster is its 20dB of transparent gain, combined with an active two-band EQ, with +/- 15dB of boost/cut. Those seeking extra headroom can also run it on an 18V, rather than 9V power supply, for even more clarity.
Guitar World Magazine
Best ukuleles 2022: Acoustic and electric ukes for all budgets and playing styles
The humble ukulele has seen a boom in popularity in recent years, and with how inexpensive, charming and fun these petite instruments are, it's easy to see why. So, if you're in the market for an easy-to-learn, low-cost instrument to add to your collection, then one of the best ukuleles is precisely what you need.
Guitar World Magazine
Explore deep bass tones with the ultra-versatile, super-comfortable Reverend Mercalli 4
Features include a solid Korina body, 5-piece maple and walnut neck, proprietary pickups and much more. Looking for a 4-string bass that’s big, deep and punchy, with excellent clarity? Look no further than Reverend’s new Mercalli 4, an extremely versatile, incredibly comfortable and awesome-sounding instrument that covers all your low-end needs.
