Guitar World Magazine

6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar

The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch John 5 cover Mötley Crüe’s Too Fast For Love to celebrate the album’s 41st anniversary

The band's new live guitarist – seen wielding a Floyd Rose-equipped Goldie Telecaster – continues to test out Mötley Crüe material ahead of their upcoming tour next year. Last month, John 5 was confirmed as Mötley Crüe’s new live guitarist following the retirement of Mick Mars – an announcement that put to end months of intense speculation surrounding the band’s lineup.
Louder

Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dead at 72

The Boomtown Rats have announced the news of the death of founding guitarist Garry Roberts. Garry Roberts, founding lead guitarist with Irish punk/new wave band The Boomtown Rats, has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed in a social media post from the band. The band's statement...
Guitar World Magazine

Hoobastank's Dan Estrin names the 10 guitarists (and one bassist) who shaped his sound

The Hoobastank guitarist on getting hold of Rage Against the Machine's first demo tape, how Dave Navarro broke his heart, and why he'd rather watch Victor Wooten than Eddie Van Halen. Best known as lead guitarist and founding member of Grammy-nominated post-grunge foursome Hoobastank, Dan Estrin has been honing his...
Guitar World Magazine

Fender American Vintage II ’61 Stratocaster and ’51 Telecaster review

The guitars are built to supreme levels of craftsmanship; they play beautifully and sound amazing, just what a great Strat and Tele should be. What’s more, their single-coil clarity will transcend to blues and rock guitar bliss through a decent pedalboard into a cleanish amp. Why you can trust...
Guitar World Magazine

PRS HDRX 20 review

Aimed at serious amateurs and pros looking for authentic JTM45 or ‘Plexi’-inspired tone in a modern, reliable and affordable package, this new HDRX 20 could turn out to be another winner for Paul Reed Smith. Pros. +. Looks, style and sonic integrity. +. Very affordable compared with bigger...
Variety

Keith Levene, Public Image Ltd.’s Pioneering Guitarist and Clash Co-Founder, Dies at 65

Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist who was a co-founder of the Clash and the deeply influential original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was announced by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reported that he died of liver cancer; he was 65. While his career was sidetracked by substance abuse beginning in the early 1980s, Levene’s work with Public Image — the band Sex Pistols singer John Lydon formed after that group broke up early in 1978 — cast a long shadow on the musical landscape of the post-punk era:...
Guitar World Magazine

Squier Classic Vibe ‘50s Stratocaster review

Squier consistently produces some of the very best affordable Strats money can buy, and this iteration of its Classic Vibe series proves that cheap does mean cheerful. The '50s specs of this model help provide an exciting and entertaining throwback to the genesis era of the Stratocaster at an accessible and affordable price tag.
Guitar World Magazine

Xotic Effects has revived the RC Booster in time to celebrate a big birthday

Xotic Effects is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the RC Booster, a longstanding stalwart of its lineup, with a new limited-edition run of 1,000 pedals. Central to the RC Booster is its 20dB of transparent gain, combined with an active two-band EQ, with +/- 15dB of boost/cut. Those seeking extra headroom can also run it on an 18V, rather than 9V power supply, for even more clarity.
Guitar World Magazine

Best ukuleles 2022: Acoustic and electric ukes for all budgets and playing styles

The humble ukulele has seen a boom in popularity in recent years, and with how inexpensive, charming and fun these petite instruments are, it's easy to see why. So, if you're in the market for an easy-to-learn, low-cost instrument to add to your collection, then one of the best ukuleles is precisely what you need.
Guitar World Magazine

Explore deep bass tones with the ultra-versatile, super-comfortable Reverend Mercalli 4

Features include a solid Korina body, 5-piece maple and walnut neck, proprietary pickups and much more. Looking for a 4-string bass that’s big, deep and punchy, with excellent clarity? Look no further than Reverend’s new Mercalli 4, an extremely versatile, incredibly comfortable and awesome-sounding instrument that covers all your low-end needs.

