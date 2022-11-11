Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength, but they won't be on Sunday. Desmond Bane has been ruled out of action due to right toe soreness, and as a result, it will be Konchar who gets the nod to close out the weekend.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO