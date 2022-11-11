ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

Andre Iguodala says Memphis Grizzlies players are 'my guys' despite public rift

Every story has two sides, and the one between Andre Iguoalda and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't be more different. Speaking on C.J. McCollum's show, Iguodala, a 18-year NBA veteran, explained how one of his greatest accomplishments is having a great relationship with all of his teammates during his career. That's when McCollum asked about the Grizzlies players.
MEMPHIS, TN
AOL Corp

Deion Sanders has a question: Why not have an HBCU in a bowl game?

Deion Sanders had numerous goals when, in 2020, he accepted the job as head coach at Jackson State, a historical Black college in Mississippi. One was to restore the Tigers program, whose illustrious history includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers (Lem Barney, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater).
JACKSON, MS
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
DURHAM, NC
KTVZ

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 145-135 for their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They shot a season-high 62.5% from the field. Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, got into foul trouble and was held to a season-low four points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

Scouting Ty-Laur Johnson and his fit at Memphis

Memphis and Penny Hardaway once again have it rolling on the recruiting trail as they’ve landed four different commitments within the last week. The most recent came on Saturday from Our Saviour Lutheran (NY) and New York Rens guard Ty-Laur Johnson, who chose the Tigers from among a final three that also included NC State and Seton Hall.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of injured Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength, but they won't be on Sunday. Desmond Bane has been ruled out of action due to right toe soreness, and as a result, it will be Konchar who gets the nod to close out the weekend.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (toe) out Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Bane was listed doubtful to play due to right toe soreness, so this comes as no surprise. Expect more work on the wing for John Konchar and David Roddy. In 12 games this...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr injury status upgraded; Ja Morant, Desmond Bane doubtful

The Memphis Grizzlies updated the injury statuses of its stars ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards. The team's two leading scorers, Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), are both listed as doubtful against the Wizards. Morant and Bane have each missed one game this season, and both were losses against the Utah Jazz.
MEMPHIS, TN

