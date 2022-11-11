Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
Most fans on social media weren't keen to see Morant and the Grizzlies' animated revelry.
BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Andre Iguodala says Memphis Grizzlies players are 'my guys' despite public rift
Every story has two sides, and the one between Andre Iguoalda and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't be more different. Speaking on C.J. McCollum's show, Iguodala, a 18-year NBA veteran, explained how one of his greatest accomplishments is having a great relationship with all of his teammates during his career. That's when McCollum asked about the Grizzlies players.
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
Kyle Anderson praises former Memphis Grizzlies teammates in return to FedExForum
Desmond Bane saw Kyle Anderson walk over to the Memphis Grizzlies postgame team huddle and it felt weird. Anderson came to show love, but all Bane pictured were memories of two years as teammates. “Man, you belong over here,” Bane thought. Anderson returned to FedExForum Friday for the first...
Justin Jefferson fakes hamstring injury when celebrating touchdown
The Minnesota Vikings got off to a great start against the Buffalo Bills. They forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the game and followed it up with a touchdown drive. Justin Jefferson scored his fourth touchdown on the season when quarterback Kirk Cousins hit him on a fade route. He got a little creative with the touchdown celebration.
AOL Corp
Deion Sanders has a question: Why not have an HBCU in a bowl game?
Deion Sanders had numerous goals when, in 2020, he accepted the job as head coach at Jackson State, a historical Black college in Mississippi. One was to restore the Tigers program, whose illustrious history includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers (Lem Barney, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater).
NBA roundtable: Picking the 75 greatest Lakers players
Magic, Kobe and Kareem were listed first, second or third on five of six ballots, with Jerry West a close fourth. The L.A. Times panelists discuss why.
Exclusive: Coach Steve Clifford talks state of the Hornets, LaMelo Ball’s return
Hornets coach Steve Clifford discussed the return of the team’s star point guard, Gordon Hayward’s progress back from injury and more.
Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP
Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
KTVZ
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 145-135 for their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They shot a season-high 62.5% from the field. Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, got into foul trouble and was held to a season-low four points.
Scouting Ty-Laur Johnson and his fit at Memphis
Memphis and Penny Hardaway once again have it rolling on the recruiting trail as they’ve landed four different commitments within the last week. The most recent came on Saturday from Our Saviour Lutheran (NY) and New York Rens guard Ty-Laur Johnson, who chose the Tigers from among a final three that also included NC State and Seton Hall.
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
numberfire.com
John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of injured Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength, but they won't be on Sunday. Desmond Bane has been ruled out of action due to right toe soreness, and as a result, it will be Konchar who gets the nod to close out the weekend.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (toe) out Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Bane was listed doubtful to play due to right toe soreness, so this comes as no surprise. Expect more work on the wing for John Konchar and David Roddy. In 12 games this...
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr injury status upgraded; Ja Morant, Desmond Bane doubtful
The Memphis Grizzlies updated the injury statuses of its stars ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards. The team's two leading scorers, Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), are both listed as doubtful against the Wizards. Morant and Bane have each missed one game this season, and both were losses against the Utah Jazz.
ESPN
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shouts out UConn's Azzi Fudd on Friday
Shortly after dropping 40 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry paid tribute to a fellow sharpshooter and friend in the college ranks: UConn Huskies women's basketball star Azzi Fudd. Curry -- an ardent support...
Comments / 0