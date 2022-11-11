ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

one37pm.com

11 Rappers with the Most Grammy Awards

Rappers have long had a love–hate relationship with the Grammy Awards. Nicki Minaj’s recent frustration with how her latest smash hit song “Super Freaky Girl” could potentially be categorized is a recent example. Jay-Z’s years of boycotting the annual award ceremony is another example. No matter how the Grammys are viewed by certain members of the hip-hop community, it still remains one of the most prestigious events in entertainment.
hypebeast.com

Wizkid Is Performing an Intimate Apple Music Show Live in London

Hot on the heels of the release of his new studio album, More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid has just been announced as the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live in London. The show is a part of a live performance series that gives the biggest artists...
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
RadarOnline

Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online

Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
HOUSTON, TX
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Complex

Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy

21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jungle, after he questioned the King’s Disease III rapper’s relevancy. During a recent Clubhouse chat titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 suggested that Nas isn’t relevant despite his recent prolific output. “What y’all saying relevant, though?” asked 21. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
TheDailyBeast

Tributes Flow as Rapper Hurricane G Confirmed Dead

The hip-hop community is in mourning after groundbreaking rapper Hurricane G passed away, it was confirmed Sunday.“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends… my oldest daughters mother passed away today,” wrote EPMD’s Erick Sermon on Instagram, describing her as “a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community.”Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodríguez, rose to fame in the mid-1990s after appearing on Redman’s 1992 hit “Tonight’s da Night.” She followed with another Redman song, “Dare Iz a Darkside,” in 1994 while collaborating with Xzibit on the track “At the Speed of Life” before releasing her debut album,...
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and...
Page Six

Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’

Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Boogie Down Productions Sample Use on Stem Player

Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that West sought licensing permissions for the “South Bronx”-sampling Donda track “Life of the Party,” but later retracted his request only to utilize the recording anyway on the anti-streaming playback device, the Stemplayer.
Elle

Rapper Enny On Dealing With Fame And Champagne Problems

Four years ago, Enny (full name Enitan Adepitan) was working as a payments officer in a bank. ‘I was 22, 23, and I had that moment of sitting in an office, looking around me and being afraid that was it, that I’d be stuck there forever,’ she remembers.
Complex

Murda Beatz Posts Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: “Without Takeoff, There Would Be No Murda Beatz”

The hip-hop world is still mourning the loss of rap titan Takeoff with nearly all of his friends, family, and collaborators putting out some form of tribute to the Atlanta rapper, who died on Nov. 1 at age 28. Canadian producer Murda Beatz took to Instagram to pay his respects to Takeoff, who, along with the rest of the Migos, was one of the first people to take Murda under his wing.
ATLANTA, GA
NME

Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’ review: hip-hop great delivers compelling conclusion to his album trilogy

Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album series has proven to be something of a renaissance for the Queensbridge hip-hop great. The titular first part of the trilogy landed him his very first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021, while its follow-up served as a love letter to hip-hop culture that positioned itself as the thematic counterpoint to his 2006 effort ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’. The 49-year-old then squeezed in ‘Magic’, a surprise LP released on Christmas Eve 2021 that saw Nas and Hit-Boy further hone their rapper/producer dynamic ahead of the series’ grand finale.

