one37pm.com
11 Rappers with the Most Grammy Awards
Rappers have long had a love–hate relationship with the Grammy Awards. Nicki Minaj’s recent frustration with how her latest smash hit song “Super Freaky Girl” could potentially be categorized is a recent example. Jay-Z’s years of boycotting the annual award ceremony is another example. No matter how the Grammys are viewed by certain members of the hip-hop community, it still remains one of the most prestigious events in entertainment.
hypebeast.com
Wizkid Is Performing an Intimate Apple Music Show Live in London
Hot on the heels of the release of his new studio album, More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid has just been announced as the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live in London. The show is a part of a live performance series that gives the biggest artists...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online
Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Complex
Offset, Drake, Gucci Mane, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff
Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, and members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Atlanta rapper. According to TMZ’s report, local police in Houston, Texas were notified of a shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” at...
Complex
Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy
21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jungle, after he questioned the King’s Disease III rapper’s relevancy. During a recent Clubhouse chat titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 suggested that Nas isn’t relevant despite his recent prolific output. “What y’all saying relevant, though?” asked 21. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
Tributes Flow as Rapper Hurricane G Confirmed Dead
The hip-hop community is in mourning after groundbreaking rapper Hurricane G passed away, it was confirmed Sunday.“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends… my oldest daughters mother passed away today,” wrote EPMD’s Erick Sermon on Instagram, describing her as “a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community.”Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodríguez, rose to fame in the mid-1990s after appearing on Redman’s 1992 hit “Tonight’s da Night.” She followed with another Redman song, “Dare Iz a Darkside,” in 1994 while collaborating with Xzibit on the track “At the Speed of Life” before releasing her debut album,...
Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and...
Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’
Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Boogie Down Productions Sample Use on Stem Player
Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that West sought licensing permissions for the “South Bronx”-sampling Donda track “Life of the Party,” but later retracted his request only to utilize the recording anyway on the anti-streaming playback device, the Stemplayer.
Widow of Late Tupac Producer Sues Amaru Entertainment in Royalties Spat
The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper's mother is refusing to pay under a contract.
Elle
Rapper Enny On Dealing With Fame And Champagne Problems
Four years ago, Enny (full name Enitan Adepitan) was working as a payments officer in a bank. ‘I was 22, 23, and I had that moment of sitting in an office, looking around me and being afraid that was it, that I’d be stuck there forever,’ she remembers.
The Hotties Are Giving Drake Fits For Alleged Shady Megan Thee Stallion Subliminal Diss
It’s getting sticky for Drake after fans feel he took a shot at Megan Thee Stallion on a new song. The hotties are dragging Drake by his braids after the rapper, who claims “he studies rap battles for a living,” spit some shady bars that many feels were a subliminal jab at Megan Thee Stallion.
Complex
Murda Beatz Posts Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: “Without Takeoff, There Would Be No Murda Beatz”
The hip-hop world is still mourning the loss of rap titan Takeoff with nearly all of his friends, family, and collaborators putting out some form of tribute to the Atlanta rapper, who died on Nov. 1 at age 28. Canadian producer Murda Beatz took to Instagram to pay his respects to Takeoff, who, along with the rest of the Migos, was one of the first people to take Murda under his wing.
NME
Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’ review: hip-hop great delivers compelling conclusion to his album trilogy
Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album series has proven to be something of a renaissance for the Queensbridge hip-hop great. The titular first part of the trilogy landed him his very first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021, while its follow-up served as a love letter to hip-hop culture that positioned itself as the thematic counterpoint to his 2006 effort ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’. The 49-year-old then squeezed in ‘Magic’, a surprise LP released on Christmas Eve 2021 that saw Nas and Hit-Boy further hone their rapper/producer dynamic ahead of the series’ grand finale.
