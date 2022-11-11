Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with comeback KO to win title | UFC 281
Alex Pereira once again pulled the rug from underneath Israel Adesanya last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the Brazilian contender stopped “Last Stylebender” via fifth-round TKO (punches) to walk away with the undisputed middleweight title.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner. Israel...
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
MMAmania.com
Fish hook?! Twitter reacts to Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler bloodbath at UFC 281
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler looked like a guaranteed “Fight of the Night” on paper ahead of UFC 281 tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City and boy did it deliver. For 2.5 rounds, the two Lightweight contenders went to war. Back-and-forth it went, with both...
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
UFC 281 preview: Frankie Edgar leaves MMA in a much better place than he found it
NEW YORK — You'll learn all you need to know about the type of fighter and competitor Frankie Edgar has been during a 17-year MMA career by looking at the opponents he's faced in his seven most recent fights. By the time he faced Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout at UFC 222 on March 3, 2018, it was fairly obvious that Edgar's time as an elite contender was over.
UFC 281 Results: Weili Zhang stops Carla Esparza in Round 2 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Carla Esparza taking on Weili Zhang. Esparza (19-7 MMA) recaptured the 115lbs title at May’s UFC 274 event, scoring a split-decision win over Rose Namajunas. That victory served as ‘The Cookie Monster’s’ sixth in a row, a streak which has seen her defeat the likes of Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC title contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38
Popular Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA fighter, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, passed away at just 38 years of age. The news was confirmed by various people close to the fighter, with his cause of death being disclosed right here. Just last month, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that Johnson was having more serious health problems, asking the mixed martial arts (MMA) community to pray for “Rumble.”
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 video: Carlos Ulberg lands left hand counter to knock out Nicolae Negumereanu
Carlos Ulberg is for real. The New Zealander opened UFC 281 with a stunning first-round knockout of Nicolae Negumereanu (13-2), clipping him behind the ear with a left hand to send Negumereanu crashing to the mat. Ulberg (6-1) followed up with two more hard punches to force the stoppage. Watch...
Yardbarker
UFC 281 live results: Adesanya vs. Pereira, Esparza vs. Weili
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira, emanating from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The Octagon is back in the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden in New York City, with arguably the card of the year taking place, highlighted by two title fights and one of the most exciting match-ups of the year.
MMAmania.com
Canceled! Vitor Belfort pulled from Hasim Rahman Jr. boxing match
After all, Vitor Belfort won’t compete this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022). Rico Boxing reported today (Mon., Nov. 14, 2022) that Belfort was out of his upcoming Hasim Rahman Jr. match at Misfits: 003 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. MMA Fighting later confirmed the report. The match was...
Where and when to watch the USMNT at the Qatar World Cup
Gregg Berhalter's side face Wales, England, and finally Iran in what promises to be a challenging Group B.
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen under fire ahead of return to Abu Dhabi this weekend
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders during the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Verstappen, who secured his second world title last month in Japan, was running in sixth place having overtaken a struggling Perez in the closing stages of an entertaining race at Interlagos.However, with Fernando Alonso in fifth too far out in front, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to let Perez by - with the Mexican in a fight with Charles Leclerc to secure second in the World Championship.Yet the Dutchman refused, saying over team radio he “has his...
