islandernews.com
Tuesday dining on Key Biscayne
Get ready to enjoy a delicious Mid-November meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Tuesday in November 15. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business. We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches,...
islandernews.com
Monday-healthy Key Biscayne dining options
Monday after a 3-day weekend for many could feel “heavy” but enjoying a light and healthy meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, November 14 will not. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes...
islandernews.com
Golden Hog makes community the centerpiece of its Thanksgiving celebration
After enduring a long, often cantankerous election campaign, Key Biscayne residents are likely ready for their traditional Thanksgiving, and The Golden Hog is working hard preparing to help you set a stellar holiday table. “We look forward to this holiday. Our entire family looks forward to working on Thanksgiving Day...
islandernews.com
Downtown Miami’s Starlite hotel to be demolished
This past week, a full demolition permit has been issued by the City of Miami for the Starlite Hotel on Calle 8 and its history of hidden parking, hourly rates, disco balls, and mirrored ceilings. The property was sold to Optimum USA Brickell 2 LLC in 2014 for $24.8 million....
islandernews.com
Have you seen the endangered Florida Semaphore Cactus plant that reportedly once grew wild on Key Biscayne?
The elusive Florida Semaphore Cactus (Consolea corallicola) is listed as an endangered plant by Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Department. It was called “an extremely rare species,” by the Nature Conservancy. And then there is this observation by conservationists cited in Flora of North America (floranorthamerica.org): “May very...
islandernews.com
Nature Center’s fundraising watercolor exhibit now open
Remember the first time you had a palette of water colors and tried to paint within the lines?. Members of the Miami Watercolor Society are well beyond that, hosting their 50th annual Fall Exhibition at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center on Key Biscayne. The opening reception took place...
islandernews.com
Award-winning reporter coming to Miami Book Fair to discuss his book on Florida environmental issues, especially protecting manatees
For over 20 years, Craig Pittman covered some of the most contentious environmental issues in the state of Florida when he was reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. His book, Manatee Insanity: Inside the War Over Florida's Most Famous Endangered Species, chronicles the history over the controversial protection laws for manatees in Florida and cites landmark court cases that pitted manatee safety advocates and environmentalists against boaters and waterfront homes owners.
CBS News
Veterans Day 2022: What's open & what's closed
MIAMI – Friday is Veterans Day, a day when America honors those who have served in the U.S. military. It is a federal holiday, which means government institutions are closed, but many retail stores, grocery stores, and restaurants will remain open. If you are a veteran, click here to...
islandernews.com
Gas prices in Miami continue upward trend
The average pump price of a gallon of gas in the Miami area continued a recent trend by increasing another $0.11.4 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $3.55a gallon. According to a survey of 1,690 gas stations in Miami by GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami was...
islandernews.com
Bill Baggs support group awarded grant to increase recycling and educational material
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park visitors soon will be learning more about reducing litter and the benefits of recycling as part of a $17,500 community grant awarded to the all-volunteer organization, Friends of Cape Florida, Inc. Along beach access points, new recycling containers and on-site educational information, both in...
islandernews.com
Public Zoom meeting on Bear Cut Bridge maintenance set for Wednesday
Key Biscayne residents will get a chance to view proposed design plans regarding the 10-year rehabilitation of Bear Cut Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway and ask officials questions in the process. The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works will host the virtual public meeting on Wednesday night (Nov. 16)...
islandernews.com
Young girls display their grit and talent in Flag Football league play
Flag football is not about whether the kids win or lose; it is about being with friends, learning how to play as a team, competing, and having fun. The 2022 Key Biscayne Flag Football League had five teams in the 7-9-year-old division – four boy teams and one girl team.
