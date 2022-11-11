For over 20 years, Craig Pittman covered some of the most contentious environmental issues in the state of Florida when he was reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. His book, Manatee Insanity: Inside the War Over Florida's Most Famous Endangered Species, chronicles the history over the controversial protection laws for manatees in Florida and cites landmark court cases that pitted manatee safety advocates and environmentalists against boaters and waterfront homes owners.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO