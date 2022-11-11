A rail line across northern England will be closed for several days after a freight train derailed.Network Rail said carriages carrying cement came off the track near Carlisle, Cumbria shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.This has blocked the route between Carlisle and Newcastle in both directions, affecting train operator Northern.The route is expected to be entirely closed to all trains for several daysNetwork RailIt is believed seven wagons derailed during the accident, which happened where the railway crosses the River Petteril.The railway bridge, track and lineside equipment are likely to have suffered “significant damage”, according to Network Rail.The infrastructure management company...

26 DAYS AGO