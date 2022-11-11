Read full article on original website
Related
Over 300 Students Help Feed the Hungry in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds of central Minnesota students donated part of their weekend to help those in need. Kids Fighting Hunger teamed up with the United Way of Central Minnesota and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud for the "We Are Thankful" community-wide food packaging event Sunday.
8 Affordable Gifts That You Can Find On Marketplace In Central Minnesota
PLAY PEN - FOR PETS OR CHILDREN FOR SALE $20. This playpen can be used for pets...or children. It was only ever used for baby guinea pigs or rabbits. It's in good condition and it's going for just $20. THE ULTIMATE BARBIE DOLL LOVERS DREAM COLLECTION IS $750. How much...
Miller Auto Looking to Outdo Previous Toys For Tots Collection
Miller Auto in St. Cloud is hosting its annual Toys for Tots Drive in the showroom from November 15th through December 15th. And the best part is that when you donate, you're not only helping out a great cause, but Miller will also hook you up with a free oil change.
St. Cloud Public Works Ready For 5 Months of Snow Removal
The snowfall Monday accelerated the transition from fall to winter for St. Cloud Public Works. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the plows were out this morning treating and clearing the roads. Hodel explains that the public utilities side, public works and engineering sides shift to different types of work using different equipment when wintry weather arrives.
St. Cloud Holiday Budgets Went Up by $50 From Last Year
Holiday budgets this year were not unaffected by inflation this year. Wallethub's annual survey of holiday budgets by the city revealed that St. Cloud's annual holiday budget per family is right around $1094 in 2022. Budgets in years past:. Wallethub determines these numbers based on five key metrics: 1) Income,...
Massive Christmas tree returns to Rice Park after 3-year absence
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Between bulbs, branches and boxes, it's been a busy week of decorating in St. Paul's Rice Park. The park is set to dazzle this holiday season, as a new Christmas tree will call the park home until the end of the year."Having this holiday tradition is really important to a lot of families. Not just downtown or in St. Paul, but across the metro," St. Paul Downtown Alliance President Joe Spencer said. "We're just thrilled to have it come back."Rice Park spent the last three years without its Christmas centerpiece, but now, thanks to a partnership...
Found Old Amusement Park Coins from Mall of America! Money or Memories?
Growing up North of the Twin Cities about four hours in Minnesota, it was always a major treat going down to the Mall of America as a kid. It happened once, maybe twice a year and when we went, my brothers and I lived it up! Shopping, enjoying usually the food court or sometimes Rainforest Cafe, and last but not least the adventures of "Knott's Camp Snoopy"!
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Too Sweet! MN Candy Store Puts Up Amazing ‘Christmas Story’ Display
'Tis the Season! Well with the snow we saw this morning it feels more Christmas-y than Friday when we had patches of green and brown grass in our front yards. One Minnesota candy store just completed putting up an EPIC holiday display this weekend! Check out the display windows at Canelake's Candies in Virginia!
Central Minnesota Businesses Honor Our Veterans With Special Deals Today
I would like to thank our Veterans today for all that they endure for the safety of people in this country and abroad. I can't imagine what our lives would be like if we didn't have these protectors making sure that we can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy in this country, by watching over us night and day.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
India Heritage Club Hosts Cultural Night
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The second of six cultural nights at St. Cloud State University happens Saturday. The India Heritage Club will host a cultural night at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom Saturday night at five-thirty. This Indian Cultural Celebration will feature performances from different parts of India and...
Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. According to court records, starting in at least 2014,...
lptv.org
MN DNR Suspects First Positive Case of CWD in Bemidji Area
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received preliminary test results that possibly indicate the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Bemidji area. According to the DNR, a test from an adult male white-tailed deer indicated the possibility of the disease south of Bemidji. The deer was...
St. Cloud Council Discusses City Parking Rules
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council got an update on parking downtown during their work study session Monday night. Public Service Director Tracy Hodel says the occupancy rate in the five city-owned ramps is at 14 percent for the year. That compares to 57 percent back in 2018.
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
After Being In Iowa For The Weekend, Saint Cloud Needs One Of These!
This weekend, I made a trip to West Des Moines, Iowa to visit my boyfriend's daughter. She took us on a tour around town, stopping at many fun places; but maybe one of the best-kept secrets around the area is this one, and I'd love for someone to bring it here to central Minnesota.
knsiradio.com
CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th
(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
St. Cloud Compost Site Closing, Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The season for composting and yard waste collection is coming to an end in St. Cloud. The Public Works Department says the St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will be closing at the end of this week. The site will be open today Monday, Tuesday,...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0