New Ankle Support For Men Received Well by Amazon Customers
CopperJoint has released a new ankle support for men. It is a nicely designed product that has been fetching the best of reviews already. The product has managed to gather great reviews by most of the Amazon customers. This has greatly inspired the company to keep doing the good work.
SignMyCode.com Holiday Sale is Live: Avail the Code Signing Certificates starting at $33.99/year
UK – November 14th, 2022 – The biggest sale to buy Code Signing Certificate is Live with astonishing offers and deals. SignMyCode, one of the most reputed and authorized certificate providers and partner of Sectigo, is back with top-notch solutions at cheap prices. The SignMyCode Holiday Sale offers the best certificate solutions, ensuring accelerated security, performance, and brand reputation.
Marti Angel Bringing the Power to Mujer-Preneurs/ Female Entrepreneurs
Marti Angel known as the “Latina Biz Coach” is a Latina podcaster, international best-selling author, public speaker, and micro biz coach. Marti is on a mission to leave a legacy of Latina Leaders behind her. Bilingual, Latina and BIPOC entrepreneurs across the globe are fighting the good fight,...
Deepcoin Exchange launches an industry first “Proof of Withdrawal” (POW) Competition Come to Deepcoin for a Proof of Withdrawal Competition
Singapore, Singapore – In the context of the market turmoil in the centralized exchange market and the increasing panic among users, the innovative and secure derivatives trading platform, Deepcoin, after announcing that it will release a Merkle Tree audit proof of reserve report, further announced that it will be carrying out a way to reward users for their withdrawals on November 15th. After entering into the competition, the platform will monitor your withdrawal transaction IDs (TXID) for 7s in the hash value. The more 7s in your TXID, the higher you rank among your Deepcoin peers. The top 100 users will receive a safepal hardware cold wallet reward. All participants in the competition will receive a 10U DTB (Deepcoin Trial Bonus).
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
Verseon Acquires Edammo to Deepen Drug Discovery Approach
Nov 14th, 2022 – Verseon Corporation has acquired Edammo, an artificial intelligence-focused company, to deepen its own AI-based drug discovery platform, the companies revealed Tuesday. Adityo Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Verseon and Ed Ratner, CEO at Edammo, discussed the acquisition with BioSpace. “We develop completely new drugs on...
Canada says imports of children’s fever medication will ease shortage
Canada’s public health agency has said that foreign shipments of children’s fever medication will help ease a nationwide shortage that has left families desperate and hospitals overwhelmed. “We are announcing that we have secured foreign supply of children’s acetaminophen that will be available for sale at retail and...
Jessica Bensch creates nonprofit Vanguard Voices to prioritize psychological safety for employees worldwide and to eliminate toxic workplaces
Vanguard Voices is a nonprofit network with the mission to bring psychological safety to the top of workplace agendas worldwide. Vanguard Voices is raising global awareness of the issues people face in the workplace through storytelling, supporting people and companies through improved policies and processes and helping people heal through coaching. Changing toxic work cultures and restoring values and ethics at work is a key driver for the network.
The US Visa Online Announces Enrollment for Business Travel Services
Are you planning a trip to the United States for business purposes? If so, you’ll need to obtain a business visa. At us visa online, we can help you with the entire process, from start to finish. We’ll make sure your application is error-free, and we’ll provide all the information you need to obtain your visa. With our help, you can focus on your business goals and leave the hassle of visa preparation to us. Contact us today to get started!
Here are 4 stories affecting the market right now — take a listen
Walmart, MacKenzie Scott, and Sam Bankman-Fried are all affecting today's market.
The Indian Visa Online Website Makes It Easy For Applicants To Apply For The Indian e-Visa
The Indian government has recently announced that eVisas will now be available at select airports. This is great news for travelers looking to visit India, as the process of applying for a visa can now be done entirely online.Indian visa online is a website that simplifies the process of applying for an Indian visa. All of the information needed to apply for the visa is available in one place, making it easier than ever to get all of the necessary documents in order.With the introduction of eVisas at select airports, travelers will now be able to apply for their visas and receive them upon arrival. This will make traveling to India much easier and more convenient for those who are looking to visit this amazing country.
Classicharms Jewelry: The Ultimate in Sustainability, No More Plastic Waste
Classicharms is proud to introduce its sustainable fashion earrings for women and other elegant jewelry. The manufacturing and production processes use safe materials for the environment, starting from harvesting pearls from the ocean to the production process. Classicharms is a well-known online store for its minimalist earrings for women. It offers various earrings made from brass with pearls, 18k gold plating, and recycled silver. The company sells high-quality jewelry that is larger in size than the average earrings found in the marketplace. Classicharms also promotes sustainable products that save the environment by limiting the carbon footprint on the planet.
Glisser Agrees Strategic Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel
Bilateral agreement provides global customer success resources to Glisser and gives Amex GBT a highly scalable, customizable virtual meeting platform. November 14, 2022 – NEW YORK & LONDON – Glisser, the enterprise-focused technology platform for meetings and events, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform.
What is Dental Tourism and How Does it Work
Dental tourism is a term used to describe the practice of traveling to another country to receive dental treatment. The most common reasons for dental tourism are to receive aesthetic dentistry procedures, such as teeth whitening or veneers, at a lower cost than what is available in the patient’s home country.
