helihub.com
Coptersafety full-flight simulators qualified to Level-D
Coptersafety’s H145 D-2, CAE AW139, and TRU AW139 full-flight simulators were qualified to Level-D by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) National Simulator Program (NSP). A Level-D qualification is only assigned to full-flight simulators that meet the highest standards by the FAA. This is the first H145 D-2 simulator qualified...
Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD
Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
