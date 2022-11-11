Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?
Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
salestechstar.com
Addverb and McMurray Stern Pair Up to Bring the Next Generation of Warehouse Robotics to Customers
Today, cutting-edge automation solutions provider Addverb announced a new partnership with mobile storage and warehouse automation leader McMurray Stern. Combining McMurray Stern’s fully integrated storage options with Addverb’s fixed and flexible solutions featuring its proprietary software, will enable new and existing customers to fully customize and optimize their picking, packing, storage and other automation systems. The combined integrations will deliver innovative automation solutions for businesses across industries such as apparel, grocery, retail, healthcare, and for the government.
Inside Amazon’s ‘warehouse of the future’ where army of robots have replaced ‘human jobs’
AMAZON has provided a rare look "behind the curtain" of its warehouse of the future. The tech giant has invited media to its first Delivering the Future event, which is taking place in a warehouse in Boston. Reporters were taken inside a facility that houses lots of new robots and...
scaffoldmag.com
Caterpillar expands remote control offering
Caterpillar says that their 349, 352, 374 and 395 large excavators in the 40 to 95 tonne category can now be equipped with Cat Command for Excavating. The remote-control system is said to remove operators from potentially hazardous jobsite conditions and reduce potential safety risks from climbing on and off machines.
emsnow.com
Koh Young will be Showcasing its Award-winning Inspection Solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany
Alzenau, Germany – Koh Young Technology, the industry leader in True 3D measurement-based inspection solutions, will showcase its award-winning inspection solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany. We will present our innovative technologies to a global audience at this leading tradeshow in booth A3.358. Additionally, Koh...
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Viridor Drives Forward Digitalization with AMCS
AMCS, a global technology leader for the environmental, waste, recycling, and resource industries, announced that the energy recovery and plastics recycling specialist, Viridor, has chosen AMCS as their technology partner to drive forward their digitalization program and maximize operating efficiency. AMCS and Viridor have successfully implemented AMCS Platform at Viridor’s two Somerset facilities. This is the start of a journey that will eventually see the solution rolled out to 22 additional sites including Energy from Waste and polymer reprocessing facilities. Commenting on the successful first phase implementation Viridor’s CIO, Dominic Howson, said: “This is the first step of our transformation journey using the AMCS Platform and will play a key role in the increased efficiency of our tech-driven business. We are looking forward to developing a stronger partnership with AMCS as we reach our milestones for the additional sites.”
getnews.info
Deepcoin Exchange launches an industry first “Proof of Withdrawal” (POW) Competition Come to Deepcoin for a Proof of Withdrawal Competition
Singapore, Singapore – In the context of the market turmoil in the centralized exchange market and the increasing panic among users, the innovative and secure derivatives trading platform, Deepcoin, after announcing that it will release a Merkle Tree audit proof of reserve report, further announced that it will be carrying out a way to reward users for their withdrawals on November 15th. After entering into the competition, the platform will monitor your withdrawal transaction IDs (TXID) for 7s in the hash value. The more 7s in your TXID, the higher you rank among your Deepcoin peers. The top 100 users will receive a safepal hardware cold wallet reward. All participants in the competition will receive a 10U DTB (Deepcoin Trial Bonus).
5 Ways Technology Is Transforming The Medical Industry
The medical industry is one of the most rapidly changing and evolving industries in the world. New discoveries are being made every day, and new technology is being developed to make treatments more effective and efficient. Here are five ways that technology is changing the
TechCrunch
Pickle picks up $26M for its truck unloading robots
When I paid a trip to the company’s offices on my trip to Boston last week, Pickle pointed out precisely how large of a problem this has become. Warehouse jobs are tough enough to fill these days, but unloading pallets and trucks bring their own spate of issues, including repetitive heavy lifting and wildly fluctuating temperatures. Imagine stepping foot inside a shipping container that’s been sitting in direct sunlight all day.
maritime-executive.com
Shell Joins 3D Printing Project for Repair of Undersea Pipelines
Shell is joining a joint industry project that is working to develop and test advanced 3D printing technologies to be used for ocean repairs of undersea assets. According to the partners in the project, it will be a “game-changing way of conducting subsea repairs,” with the potential to extend the lifetime of existing and future underwater assets. The project has achieved important milestones and expects to deploy by 2024.
Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Rhinostics Inc. is excited to announce an expanded partnership with LVL technologies GmbH, which includes Rhinostics’ reselling of LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL’s distribution of Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria. By combining the Rhinostics’ sample collection device ingenuity with decapper technology, laboratories can benefit from an instantly scalable automated swab and small volume blood collection processing workflow. Automation breaks through manual bottlenecks during capping and recapping steps so that laboratories can increase throughput and consistency while also decreasing cumbersome steps as well as reagent and labor costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005373/en/ Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows (Photo: Business Wire)
Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder of Verge Genomics, Recognized Today by Both Fortune and Fierce Biotech as a Pioneer in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled drug discovery company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to develop new drugs for complex diseases, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, has been named to both Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of rising business influencers and Fierce Biotech’s list of the 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005218/en/ Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder, Verge Genomics (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
salestechstar.com
Ivalua Supports the Digitalization of Tchibo’s Indirect Purchasing Process with its Source-to-Contract Solution
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, announced that Tchibo, one of the largest coffee roasters in the world, has chosen Ivalua and its partner Capgemini to digitize Source-to-Contract (S2C) for its indirect purchasing of goods and services. Tchibo is one of Germany’s largest international consumer goods and retail companies....
theindustry.fashion
Castore opens huge new distribution centre with advanced technology
Premium British sportswear brand Castore has opened a new 125,000 sq ft automated distribution centre in the North West, which features advanced technology to boost the brand’s continued growth. The modern fully integrated warehouse facility, which is generating 150 new jobs in the region, features advanced robotic technology facilitating...
fashionunited.com
Ecco Leather joins forces with Ecovative to pursue new mycelium materials
Premium leather producer Ecco Leather, part of the Danish footwear brand Ecco, is partnering with mycelium tech company Ecovative to develop and commercialise the "next generation of mycelium materials” for footwear, fashion and apparel. In a statement, the two companies said they will collaborate directly to pursue new mycelium...
salestechstar.com
Attabotics Secures $71.7 Million USD to Revolutionize Legacy Fulfillment Centers
Led by Export Development Canada, funding will fuel Attabotics’ continued growth. Attabotics, the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain company, announced it has raised $71.7M USD in Series C-1 funding led by Export Development Canada (EDC) with participation from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’) through Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG). The round brings Attabotics’ total funding to $165.1M USD to date and will be used to further accelerate the commercialization of its 3D robotics warehousing solution in the wake of growing post-COVID-19 demand.
