AMCS, a global technology leader for the environmental, waste, recycling, and resource industries, announced that the energy recovery and plastics recycling specialist, Viridor, has chosen AMCS as their technology partner to drive forward their digitalization program and maximize operating efficiency. AMCS and Viridor have successfully implemented AMCS Platform at Viridor’s two Somerset facilities. This is the start of a journey that will eventually see the solution rolled out to 22 additional sites including Energy from Waste and polymer reprocessing facilities. Commenting on the successful first phase implementation Viridor’s CIO, Dominic Howson, said: “This is the first step of our transformation journey using the AMCS Platform and will play a key role in the increased efficiency of our tech-driven business. We are looking forward to developing a stronger partnership with AMCS as we reach our milestones for the additional sites.”

22 HOURS AGO