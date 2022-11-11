Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Deepcoin Exchange launches an industry first “Proof of Withdrawal” (POW) Competition Come to Deepcoin for a Proof of Withdrawal Competition
Singapore, Singapore – In the context of the market turmoil in the centralized exchange market and the increasing panic among users, the innovative and secure derivatives trading platform, Deepcoin, after announcing that it will release a Merkle Tree audit proof of reserve report, further announced that it will be carrying out a way to reward users for their withdrawals on November 15th. After entering into the competition, the platform will monitor your withdrawal transaction IDs (TXID) for 7s in the hash value. The more 7s in your TXID, the higher you rank among your Deepcoin peers. The top 100 users will receive a safepal hardware cold wallet reward. All participants in the competition will receive a 10U DTB (Deepcoin Trial Bonus).
getnews.info
Verseon Acquires Edammo to Deepen Drug Discovery Approach
Nov 14th, 2022 – Verseon Corporation has acquired Edammo, an artificial intelligence-focused company, to deepen its own AI-based drug discovery platform, the companies revealed Tuesday. Adityo Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Verseon and Ed Ratner, CEO at Edammo, discussed the acquisition with BioSpace. “We develop completely new drugs on...
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
getnews.info
Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW — (AP) — A show of prison artwork by Viktor Bout, the Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WNBA star Brittney Griner, opened Tuesday at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.
Yet another key economic report is showing inflation pressures are easing
A key measure of inflation, wholesale prices, rose by 8% in October from a year before, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
getnews.info
Glisser Agrees Strategic Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel
Bilateral agreement provides global customer success resources to Glisser and gives Amex GBT a highly scalable, customizable virtual meeting platform. November 14, 2022 – NEW YORK & LONDON – Glisser, the enterprise-focused technology platform for meetings and events, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform.
getnews.info
New Zealand Has Introduced A New Visa For Japanese Citizens
The Government of New Zealand has announced that it will be introducing a new visa for Japanese citizens. The visa will allow Japanese citizens to stay in New Zealand for up to three months. This is a significant development that will strengthen the ties between the two countries. New Zealand...
getnews.info
Swedish Citizens Can Now Apply For India Visa Online
After years of complex and time-consuming visa processes, Swedish citizens can now apply for an Indian visa entirely online. This is a major development for those looking to visit India, and it is hoped that it will make the process much simpler and more efficient.indian visa online is proud to offer this convenient new service, which will allow travellers to apply for their visas from the comfort of their own homes. The process is quick and straightforward, and applicants can expect to receive their visas within days.This new system is just one example of indian visa online’s commitment to making travel easier and more enjoyable for everyone. We encourage all Swedish citizens planning a trip to India to take advantage of this hassle-free method of obtaining a visa.
getnews.info
The US Visa Online Announces Enrollment for Business Travel Services
Are you planning a trip to the United States for business purposes? If so, you’ll need to obtain a business visa. At us visa online, we can help you with the entire process, from start to finish. We’ll make sure your application is error-free, and we’ll provide all the information you need to obtain your visa. With our help, you can focus on your business goals and leave the hassle of visa preparation to us. Contact us today to get started!
Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD
Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
getnews.info
The Indian Visa Online Website Makes It Easy For Applicants To Apply For The Indian e-Visa
The Indian government has recently announced that eVisas will now be available at select airports. This is great news for travelers looking to visit India, as the process of applying for a visa can now be done entirely online.Indian visa online is a website that simplifies the process of applying for an Indian visa. All of the information needed to apply for the visa is available in one place, making it easier than ever to get all of the necessary documents in order.With the introduction of eVisas at select airports, travelers will now be able to apply for their visas and receive them upon arrival. This will make traveling to India much easier and more convenient for those who are looking to visit this amazing country.
Comments / 0