Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
New Ankle Support For Men Received Well by Amazon Customers
CopperJoint has released a new ankle support for men. It is a nicely designed product that has been fetching the best of reviews already. The product has managed to gather great reviews by most of the Amazon customers. This has greatly inspired the company to keep doing the good work.
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
getnews.info
Marti Angel Bringing the Power to Mujer-Preneurs/ Female Entrepreneurs
Marti Angel known as the “Latina Biz Coach” is a Latina podcaster, international best-selling author, public speaker, and micro biz coach. Marti is on a mission to leave a legacy of Latina Leaders behind her. Bilingual, Latina and BIPOC entrepreneurs across the globe are fighting the good fight,...
getnews.info
Jessica Bensch creates nonprofit Vanguard Voices to prioritize psychological safety for employees worldwide and to eliminate toxic workplaces
Vanguard Voices is a nonprofit network with the mission to bring psychological safety to the top of workplace agendas worldwide. Vanguard Voices is raising global awareness of the issues people face in the workplace through storytelling, supporting people and companies through improved policies and processes and helping people heal through coaching. Changing toxic work cultures and restoring values and ethics at work is a key driver for the network.
Soirée Scene: DSW Kicks Off the Holiday Season With NYC Party + More
Nov. 14, 2022: DSW kicked off the holiday season with a merry event. The brand hosted a party at Glasshouse Penthouse in New York, where guests could enjoy festive cocktails, a hot cocoa bar and a scarf personalization station as they checked out DSW’s shoe and accessory offerings for the upcoming holiday season. Author, entrepreneur, and advocate Katie Sturino hosted the event with Saweetie’s DJ Miss Milan. Other guests included celebrities and influencers such as Teresa Giudice, Serena Pitt, Christine Tran and more. Oct. 22, 2022: Ugg brought its Feel House retail experience to New York City’s Brooklyn boroughon Saturday night,...
L’Oréal Partners With Metaverse Avatar Platform, Ready Player Me
L’Oréal is doubling down on its metaverse efforts. The beauty giant is bringing a range of gaming-inspired hair and makeup looks to Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform that allows users to customize 3D-animated avatars and use them across more than 3,000 metaverse platforms. Created in partnership...
getnews.info
Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
getnews.info
SignMyCode.com Holiday Sale is Live: Avail the Code Signing Certificates starting at $33.99/year
UK – November 14th, 2022 – The biggest sale to buy Code Signing Certificate is Live with astonishing offers and deals. SignMyCode, one of the most reputed and authorized certificate providers and partner of Sectigo, is back with top-notch solutions at cheap prices. The SignMyCode Holiday Sale offers the best certificate solutions, ensuring accelerated security, performance, and brand reputation.
getnews.info
Verseon Acquires Edammo to Deepen Drug Discovery Approach
Nov 14th, 2022 – Verseon Corporation has acquired Edammo, an artificial intelligence-focused company, to deepen its own AI-based drug discovery platform, the companies revealed Tuesday. Adityo Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Verseon and Ed Ratner, CEO at Edammo, discussed the acquisition with BioSpace. “We develop completely new drugs on...
Canada says imports of children’s fever medication will ease shortage
Canada’s public health agency has said that foreign shipments of children’s fever medication will help ease a nationwide shortage that has left families desperate and hospitals overwhelmed. “We are announcing that we have secured foreign supply of children’s acetaminophen that will be available for sale at retail and...
getnews.info
Bryan John Farrell’s Tavern selected for a film adaptation project
Author Bryan John Farrell’s book Tavern has been selected for a film adaptation project. DreamBooks Media Professionals has selected Tavern for a project involving a film adaptation. The book, Tavern: A Historical Novel Based Upon an Early San Francisco Saloon and the Family That Owned and Operated, is about...
getnews.info
The US Visa Online Announces Enrollment for Business Travel Services
Are you planning a trip to the United States for business purposes? If so, you’ll need to obtain a business visa. At us visa online, we can help you with the entire process, from start to finish. We’ll make sure your application is error-free, and we’ll provide all the information you need to obtain your visa. With our help, you can focus on your business goals and leave the hassle of visa preparation to us. Contact us today to get started!
Comments / 0