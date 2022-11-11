NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 67-year-old woman in Queens was the victim of a home invasion inside her 34th Avenue home on Thursday. Police say two men entered her home through an unlocked back door. The broad daylight home invasion took place at around 12:40 pm. The woman was duct-taped at gunpoint as the assailants demanded she tells them where she kept her money. After the gunmen fled, she was able to free herself and seek help from her neighbors, who called the police. At this time, no suspects have been identified, The post 67-year-old woman duct taped, robbed at gunpoint in Queens home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO