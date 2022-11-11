Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Related
Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect who robbed a woman in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bayard Place Sunday night. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police responded to a call from a female victim of an armed robbery. “A woman was approached by a Black male who exited a white vehicle before pulling on her purse and gesturing that he had a weapon in his pocket,” Director Frage said. “The suspect fled westbound on Cleveland Avenue toward Sanford Avenue in the vehicle after taking The post Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
67-year-old woman duct taped, robbed at gunpoint in Queens home invasion
NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 67-year-old woman in Queens was the victim of a home invasion inside her 34th Avenue home on Thursday. Police say two men entered her home through an unlocked back door. The broad daylight home invasion took place at around 12:40 pm. The woman was duct-taped at gunpoint as the assailants demanded she tells them where she kept her money. After the gunmen fled, she was able to free herself and seek help from her neighbors, who called the police. At this time, no suspects have been identified, The post 67-year-old woman duct taped, robbed at gunpoint in Queens home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison
NEWARK, NJ – A New York man who brought a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Newark International Airport is going to prison for more than three years. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Desmond Herring brought the loaded and stolen weapon into the airport on November 29th, 2021, Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. According to the Department of Justice, on Nov. 29, 2021, Herring submitted a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International The post New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey
Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman robbed at knifepoint, groped by assailant on NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – Although the New York City Police Department has used its public relations arm to portray a safer subway system in recent weeks, attacks are not slowing down. On Friday, a woman riding the northbound M train in Queens was approached by an unknown man wielding a knife and robbed. Detectives with the NYPD said, “The unknown individual approached the victim and displayed a knife demanding property after the victim complied, the individual then grabbed the victim’s breast over her clothing.” The post Woman robbed at knifepoint, groped by assailant on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An Ocean County man is going to federal prison for 12 months and a day after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms and fake federal identification badges. Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies. According to the Department of Justice, on Sept. 6, 2020, after investigating a domestic disturbance, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Backlund’s residence and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges. “They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing The post Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-year-old was bitten and robbed at dowtown Manhattan train station
NEW YORK – A 24-year-old man was assaulted and robbed Tuesday night while on the 1 train at the Rector Street station in downtown Manhattan. The attack took place at around 3:50 am when an unidentified black male suspect approached the victim and proceeded to punch and bite the man. The suspect robbed the man and fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The post 24-year-old was bitten and robbed at dowtown Manhattan train station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mother, 10-year-old daughter beaten on NYC subway train
NEW YORK – A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were repeatedly punched in the face aboard a Bronx subway train. According to the New York City Police Department, an unidentified woman approached the pair and, without provocation began punching them. The 36-year-old mother and daughter were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. The assault was caught on camera as the mother tried to shield her daughter from the assailant’s punches. The attack took place on October 18th at around 4:37 pm in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx aboard a train at the Simpson Street The post Mother, 10-year-old daughter beaten on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Disabled wheelchair-bound man choked and robbed near NYC’s Central Park
NEW YORK – A disabled and wheelchair-bound man was choked and robbed just a block away from Central Park in Manhattan on Wednesday. According to the New York City Police Department, the suspect is described as a light-skinned male, bald, wearing all black with a gray vest. The heinous assault and robbery took place in front of 754 5th Avenue. The suspect approached the wheelchair-confined victim and placed him in a chokehold while proceeding to rob him of his cell phone. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests yet. The post Disabled wheelchair-bound man choked and robbed near NYC’s Central Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty
BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Muslim arrested for attack threats against Synagogues in New Jersey
SAYREVILLE, NJ – A Muslim man from Sayreville has been arrested after causing widespread fear and panc by making credible threats against Jewish Synagogues last week. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville was arrested and charged Thursday morning by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. According to a letter penned by Alakttoul, he claimed to be Muslim, calling Jews “pigs and monkeys”, threatening multiple attacks against synagogues. “I am the attacker and I would like to introduce myself. . . I am a Muslim with so many regrets but I can assure you this The post Muslim arrested for attack threats against Synagogues in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Irvington woman heading to prison for immigration marriage fraud
IRVINGTON, NJ – A New Jersey woman is heading to prison for seven months after being convicted of immigration marriage fraud. Audrey Boney Johnson, 34, and Shanon St. Aubyn Stephenson, a citizen of Jamaica, entered into a fraudulent marriage simply to defraud the immigration process, the Department of Justice contested during the trial. “Shortly thereafter, Johnson and Stephenson applied to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (“USCIS) for Stephenson to become a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., often called a “green card.”,” the DOJ said. “Following an interview with the USCIS in 2012, Stephenson was issued a temporary, two-year The post Irvington woman heading to prison for immigration marriage fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River agrees to buy 7.14 acre property in North Dover
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Township Council on Wednesday voted in favor of purchasing a 7.14 acre lot on Silverton Road from its owner, Binyamin Bitel, of Brooklyn, NY. The township council voted to buy the property through sale or to acquire it through eminent domain. In doing so, the township is intent on preserving the property as open space, preventing it from being developed in the future. Mayor Maurice Hill has been given the authorization to negotiate a sale with the owner. If that doesn’t work, he has been authorized to seize the land through eminent domain The post Toms River agrees to buy 7.14 acre property in North Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Remnants of Toms River’s past are quickly fading, and this week, a Jersey Shore icon, Pisces Seafood, announced the longtime business has been sold. The family that has operated the business for 45 years announced this week they are retiring and selling the business. “It has been nothing short of an honor to serve you for the last 45+ years. From our long-standing retail partners, to those of you that made Pisces a common occurrence for your family, and everyone in-between, these last 4.5 decades wouldn’t have been possible without your support,” the Kurzynowski family posted The post After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on appeared first on Shore News Network.
American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey
A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jackson veterans celebrate the gift of freedom on Veterans Day
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Township of Jackson celebrated Veterans Day by hosting a memorial service for the township’s veterans past and present. An opening prayer service was hosted by Rabbi Avi Schnall who reminded residents that we should never forget those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America. “We shall never forget these individuals,” Schnall said. “That we are here today standing on their shoulders. We are here today with the gift of freedom and the gift of democracy only because they were willing and able to protect it, fight for it, and go to The post Jackson veterans celebrate the gift of freedom on Veterans Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
118K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0