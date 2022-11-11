Black Panther’s highly anticipated sequel Wakanda Forever has finally arrived, and it rises to expectations as the best Marvel Studios film released this year. Director Ryan Coogler had the daunting task to balance a film that serves as both a loving tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020, and as a journey moving the Black Panther franchise forward. He succeeds on both parts, with both the most visually stunning settings of Marvel to date, and thoughtful depictions of each of the Wakandans’ journeys through grief. (As shown in the trailers, the film follows T’Challa’s death without focusing on the cause, a clever decision that gives his grieving loved ones center stage.) While the conflict between the Wakandans and the Talokan leader Namor presents an insightful look at the legacy of colonization, the beating heart of this film lies with the Black women who are processing the loss of their king, lover, son, and brother.

1 DAY AGO