Julianne Hough Shines On The Streets Of Rome In A Low-Cut Floral Slip Dress—We're Taking Style Notes!
Summer fashion isn’t over for Julianne Hough! The Dancing with the Stars icon, 34, stunned her 5.1 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous photo round-up from her Italian vacation last week. In the pics, Hough showed off the meals she enjoyed in Rome as well as images from sightseeing, and she also rocked a silky, boho slip dress that fans can’t get enough of.
Harper's Bazaar
My Beauty Edit: Laura Haddock
English actress Laura Haddock has a multidimensional approach to beauty. For filming and photoshoots, she welcomes total transformation – “a lot of insecurities about myself disappear as I become somebody else,” she tells us, while in her personal life she prefers to keep things unfussy but feminine. “On the red carpet, though, it’s about presenting yourself in a more polished way,” the actress says of her personal approach to style.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look Cool in Coordinating Leather Looks
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Relationship Timeline Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Relationship Timeline. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's latest date night looks have a romantic edge. The "Lift Me Up" singer was photographed after enjoying a dinner date with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in LA on Friday. In the pics, where the couple makes a sweet detour to grab some ice cream, the pair look so in love while wearing coordinating leather outfits and his-and-hers diamond watches.
Harper's Bazaar
Viola Davis: "The legacy that you leave has got to mean something to somebody"
Lashana Lynch presents Viola Davis with the Icon Award at Women of the Year 2022 Lashana Lynch presents Viola Davis with the Icon Award at Women of the Year 2022. Viola Davis urged for everyone in the room at the 2022 Women of the Year Awards – or indeed, anyone anywhere – to consider their own legacy, during a powerful speech about the impact that our actions have on others. The actress received a standing ovation as she took to the stage to receive the night's Icon award from her co-star in The Woman King, Lashana Lynch.
Harper's Bazaar
The exact make-up Anya Taylor-Joy wears in her Harper's Bazaar cover shoot
As an actress – the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Actress, no less – transformation is what Anya Taylor-Joy does best. Multifaceted, the 26-year-old moves convincingly from role to role, both in the film and fashion worlds. So, when it came it her cover shoot for the celebratory December issue of Harper's Bazaar, it was a conscious choice to highlight her mesmerising natural beauty.
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Relationship Timeline
Funny Valentines, indeed! When Judd Apatow signed on to produce the 1996 film The Cable Guy, he had no idea he’d be meeting the love of his life, Leslie Mann, during pre-production. Or maybe, deep down, he did know something big was about to happen. "'There goes the future Mrs. Apatow,'" the University of Southern […]
Harper's Bazaar
Lindsay Lohan Reveals Why She Stopped Singing and If There’s New Music Coming
Lindsay Lohan may be diving headfirst into filming amid her Hollywood comeback, but it may take a while longer for her to return to music. In a new interview with Who What Wear, the Freaky Friday star, 36, revealed why she stepped away from music in the first place and why she is reluctant to pick it up again.
Adults need toys, too: Some holiday gift suggestions
NEW YORK — (AP) — Adults. They need toys, too. From sweet treats to things with wheels, some ideas for pleasing a child at heart this holiday season:. The Shakespeare Game: This bard-in-a-box extravaganza has players collecting characters and racing around London's theaters. The idea is to put on as many plays as possible before others "steal your ideas, burn down your theaters or spread the plague!" The winner rakes in the most box office bucks and is the fastest to fame and glory. $35.
Harper's Bazaar
Little Simz: What you don't know about me
How do you describe a year in which you have won a Mercury prize and a Brit award, headlined Glastonbury's West Holt stage and starred in one of the biggest shows on Netflix?. "Prosperous," says Little Simz when she was asked to sum up 2022 during her exclusive video interview with Harper's Bazaar.
15 Brutally Hysterical Husband And Boyfriend Fails That Have Their Partners Waving The White Flag
These fails aren't pretty, but they sure are hilarious.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Pairs a Motocross Jacket with a Balenciaga Minidress
Hailey Bieber stepped out in a celeb-favorite style of outerwear. The model was spotted running errands in LA on Thursday, where shew as photographed in a look that gave a feminine edge to the motocross trend through her layering and color-blocking choices. Her look was comprised of an oversized leather...
Harper's Bazaar
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Look So in Love on NBA Courtside Date Night
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Love Story is True Life ‘Rom Com’ Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Love Story is True Life ‘Rom Com’. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just had the most Mila and Ashton date night, and there are adorable photos to prove it.
Harper's Bazaar
The Buzzy Shoe Brand Worn by Celebrities and Fashion Editors Is Having a Major Sale
Larroudé has been in the footwear game only since December 2020, but it's quickly become one of my go-to brands. Cofounder and designer Marina Larroudé has a knack for designing sky-high heels (which I consider true staples for the semi-post-pandemic, "Everything's back, baby!" era we're in) that aren't just wearable but also extremely compliment prone.
Harper's Bazaar
Black Women Are the Heart and Soul of Wakanda Forever
Black Panther’s highly anticipated sequel Wakanda Forever has finally arrived, and it rises to expectations as the best Marvel Studios film released this year. Director Ryan Coogler had the daunting task to balance a film that serves as both a loving tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020, and as a journey moving the Black Panther franchise forward. He succeeds on both parts, with both the most visually stunning settings of Marvel to date, and thoughtful depictions of each of the Wakandans’ journeys through grief. (As shown in the trailers, the film follows T’Challa’s death without focusing on the cause, a clever decision that gives his grieving loved ones center stage.) While the conflict between the Wakandans and the Talokan leader Namor presents an insightful look at the legacy of colonization, the beating heart of this film lies with the Black women who are processing the loss of their king, lover, son, and brother.
Harper's Bazaar
What Does It Mean To Be the Best-Dressed Woman in the World?
Season Five of The Crown debuts this month, covering the ’90s-era decline of the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles as well as, arguably, the most influential fashion era of Diana’s life. For each of the ten episodes, we will recap the fashion of the show, focusing in particular on Diana and her obsession with offering messages and stories through her clothes, with digressions on the Duchess of Windsor, the late Queen, and other royal style icons portrayed on the series. Read the recap of episode one here, and episode two here.
Harper's Bazaar
Isaac Mizrahi Wants to Make a Smarter Cooking Show
Isaac Mizrahi has been a certifiable star since the 1995 fashion documentary Unzipped, which then made way for his early-2000s TV talk show, a QVC line, cabaret shows at Café Carlyle, and now his Broadway debut as Amos Hart in Chicago. It could seem that the fashion designer and performer’s dalliances with the food world are only as old as his viral July 2022 pesto tutorial. But he’s long been an enthusiastic home cook, even giving Epicurious a tour of his kitchen in 2008, where he shows off a chef’s knife that was a gift from Jacques Pépin himself.
Harper's Bazaar
Dior takes over Harrods with a festive wonderland and fashion exhibition
This festive season, Dior and Harrods have come together, creating a glamorous wonderland and exhibition, which will delight any fashion and beauty lover. The Fabulous World of Dior – which is open to enjoy at Harrods from now until early January – is a presentation of delights, and brings the magic of the fashion house into the iconic department store.
Harper's Bazaar
How to make a living from wine
“I knew I wanted both creativity and science in my life,” says Nyetimber’s Cherie Spriggs, who trained as a biochemist and went on to gain a master’s degree in wine research at an educational centre in British Columbia. “It was great because what I was learning was so cutting-edge, but I realised that as fascinating as it was to study wine, what I really wanted to do was make it.”
