Tromox Introduces New Ukko AT And MC10 Electric Two-Wheelers At EICMA
Chinese electric two-wheeler manufacturer Tromox has been making strides in recent years, particularly in the European market. The brand has a couple of approachable, beginner-friendly two-wheelers in the form of the Mino and the Ukko, and at EICMA 2022, the company released two new models that diversify the brand’s product portfolio within the lightweight electric vehicle (LEV) space.
Yamaha Updates The XSR125 With Three New Colors In Europe
For fans of new-retro two-wheelers, the term XSR is synonymous with classic-styled machines blended with rowdy performance. Available in a variety of flavors, Yamaha’s XSR series has seen massive success all around the globe ever since debuting in 900 trim back in 2016. Although the 900 remains as the...
Take A Look At QJ Motor’s New PV Electric Scooter
Love them or hate them, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been stepping up their game and making strides particularly in the electric motorcycle segment. We’ve seen some exciting new two-wheelers from Chinese manufacturers such as CFMoto’s Zeeho, and this time around, yet another motorcycle giant from China looks to make a name for itself in the rapidly growing electric scooter segment.
Voge Unveils The 900 DS Adventure Bike At EICMA
Earlier in October, 2022, we got wind that Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Voge was going to release a new mid-sized adventure bike called the 900 DS. This bike was meant to represent the very best of what the Loncin-owned brand had to offer, and now the time has finally come for it to be unveiled in all its glory at EICMA 2022.
Check Out This Tron-Inspired BMW K-Series Build
In the wonderful world of custom motorcycles, we get to see tons of builders putting the work into old machines only to turn them into rolling pieces of art. This particular video details a very peculiar build, that of a BMW K series motorcycle getting a Tron-inspired build complete with LED lights integrated into the bodywork.
DSP Concepts and Analog Devices Collaborate on Solution for Rapid Design of In-Vehicle Audio Entertainment Systems
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- DSP Concepts, Inc., the embedded audio technology leader and creator of the Audio Weaver development platform, today announced that it is collaborating with Analog Devices, Inc. on a solution for automotive OEMs aimed at accelerating design cycles and reducing costs for in-vehicle audio system implementation. The new ADI LISTN™ EZ-AUDIO System utilizes ADI SHARC+ DSP hardware and the newly optimized Audio Weaver development platform from DSP Concepts to help OEMs speed their time to market with versatile, differentiated audio entertainment systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005398/en/ The ADI LISTN EZ-AUDIO System with DSP Concepts Audio Weaver (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ducati Diavel V4 Wins Most Beautiful Bike At EICMA 2022 In Visitor Poll
Every year that it’s held, EICMA brings the motorcycling world a broad selection of new bikes to get excited about. From production models to concepts—and even the occasional custom—there’s always a lot to take in. At the end of the event, though, only one bike can be crowned the most beautiful machine of the year—and every year, it’s EICMA visitors who decide.
Recall: Some 2019 Through 2023 Can-Am Rykers Could Have Electrical Short
On November 3, 2022, Bombardier Recreational Products issued a safety recall for certain 2019 through 2023 Can-Am Ryker trikes, due to the possibility of improper electrical harness mounting throughout the line. On Rykers where the harness is improperly routed, it may become loose and rub against the tire, which could eventually lead to a short circuit and possibly an engine stall. This, in turn, could increase the risk of a crash.
Check Out XCELL, A Hydrogen Bike Concept With A Holographic Display
In the motorcycling world of 2022, digital displays and rider aids are everywhere. While large OEMs contemplate the next generation of adaptive electronic rider aids to enhance safety on the road, they’re certainly not the only ones that are doing so. Take this 2022 Red Dot Design Concept Award winner from Shanghai X-Idea Industrial Design Company. XCELL is its name, and heightened rider safety powered by hydrogen is its game.
Chinese Manufacturer Gaokin Expected To Bring GK 1000 Cruiser To Europe
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Gaokin presented the GK 1000 cruiser in April, 2022, in its home market of China. One of the bigger players in the Chinese motorcycle market, Chongqing Gaokin Industry Co. manufactures motorcycles for the likes of Brixton and the Austrian-owned KSR group. Some models you may be familiar with are the Crossfire 500 and the Cromwell 1200.
Take A Peek Inside How Royal Enfield Recreated Its 1901 Motor-Bicycle
When you’re an OEM with a storied past, it’s a completely understandable impulse to want to preserve your history, as much as possible. The impulse to dive into your history—be it personal or otherwise—is something most humans share. So, what if you try to find a particularly important building block, only to discover that it isn’t anywhere to be found?
Brough Superior Unveils The Stunning New Lawrence Dagger
Brough Superior, a British-born, French-made boutique motorcycle manufacturer has been on the scene quite a bit lately thanks to its ultra luxurious Lawrence. The brand first appeared in 1919, and was dubbed the “Rolls Royce of motorcycles,” but the Second World War forced the company to cease operations.
