Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
HipHopDX.com

Cam’ron’s Brooklyn Nets Offer Gets Rejected By Kevin Durant

Cam’ron’s attempt at joining the Brooklyn Nets as a bench player didn’t work out in his favor, as the team’s star player Kevin Durant ignored the request. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to reveal he tried claiming a bench role with the Nets when he linked up with Durant and Rich Kleiman at an event over the weekend. In true Cam’ron fashion, the Harlem-bred hoops fan didn’t let the opportunity pass him by.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Viral Photo Of Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in California. While LeBron James did not play in the game, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook went head-to-head which is always entertaining (they were teammates for eight seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder). The Lakers won the game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sixers seek vengeance and clarity against Atlanta Hawks

It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2022-2023 NBA season thus far. While Eastern Conference powerhouses in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics continue to assert their dominance on the league and new dark-horse contenders in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks join them atop the standings, the Sixers have faltered, dwelling much closer to the basement of the league than the ceiling.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
DALLAS, TX
sneakernews.com

Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 Appears in “All-Star” Colors

Following a demolition of the Knicks in tandem with his first triple-double of the season Wednesday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have steered themselves back on track after a litany of detractors including Kyrie Irving’s suspension and the firing of Steve Nash. Tumultuous as things may seem, the two-time champion remains a shoe-in for February’s All-Star game, in which he’s missed the past two due to injury.

