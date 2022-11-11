Read full article on original website
Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole
Draymond Green gives a detailed answer about why the Golden State Warriors' second unit needs to get better this season.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
Allen Iverson shared a funny story of Tim Duncan snitching on their teammate over a prank.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
Joel Embiid makes history and scores astonishing 59 points to power Philadelphia 76ers past Utah Jazz
Joel Embiid produced arguably the greatest performance of his career to inspire the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the surprising Utah Jazz on Sunday.
HipHopDX.com
Cam’ron’s Brooklyn Nets Offer Gets Rejected By Kevin Durant
Cam’ron’s attempt at joining the Brooklyn Nets as a bench player didn’t work out in his favor, as the team’s star player Kevin Durant ignored the request. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to reveal he tried claiming a bench role with the Nets when he linked up with Durant and Rich Kleiman at an event over the weekend. In true Cam’ron fashion, the Harlem-bred hoops fan didn’t let the opportunity pass him by.
The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Knicks And Nets: Julius Randle And Evan Fournier For Ben Simmons
This trade features former stars Julius Randle and Ben Simmons switching teams.
NBA Scout: LeBron James to Suns Makes Sense
One NBA scout stirs rumors that LeBron James could be a fit with the Phoenix Suns.
Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998
Michael Jordan earned more money than the entire Chicago Bulls team in 1998, but he was still one of the most underpaid players in NBA history.
Nike Unveils New City Edition Jerseys For 29 NBA Teams
The Nike NBA City Edition Collection is back.
New report details relationship between Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus have been spending a lot of time together over the past few months, and it appears they are no longer making an effort to hide their relationship. TMZ shared some photos on Monday that showed Pippen and Jordan lounging together and walking...
Yardbarker
Viral Photo Of Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant
On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in California. While LeBron James did not play in the game, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook went head-to-head which is always entertaining (they were teammates for eight seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder). The Lakers won the game...
Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."
Channing Frye tells Anthony Davis he needs the Mamba mentality.
Yardbarker
Sixers seek vengeance and clarity against Atlanta Hawks
It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2022-2023 NBA season thus far. While Eastern Conference powerhouses in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics continue to assert their dominance on the league and new dark-horse contenders in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks join them atop the standings, the Sixers have faltered, dwelling much closer to the basement of the league than the ceiling.
DJ Khaled Brings Pillow to NBA Game for His Air Jordans
DJ Khaled rested his rare Air Jordan sneakers on top of a pillow at the NBA game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance
Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
sneakernews.com
Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 Appears in “All-Star” Colors
Following a demolition of the Knicks in tandem with his first triple-double of the season Wednesday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have steered themselves back on track after a litany of detractors including Kyrie Irving’s suspension and the firing of Steve Nash. Tumultuous as things may seem, the two-time champion remains a shoe-in for February’s All-Star game, in which he’s missed the past two due to injury.
Bradley Beal's Status For Jazz-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
