Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians Announces New Leadership, Staff - James D. Holt, MD, FAAFP Named 2023 President
Brentwood – Dr. Jim Holt, professor and Associate Program Director of the family medicine residency program at East Tennessee State University health system in Johnson City, has been named President of the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians. He will preside over meetings of the Board of Directors and serve as the public representative for the organization, which represents 2,500 family physicians, residents and medical students across the state with advocacy, continuing medical education and other programs.
actionnews5.com
Woman celebrating 100th birthday remembers having horse and buggy for transportation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Marianne Tormey turned 100 years old on Thursday and her family said they wanted to share her story with the community. KPTV reports Tormey has spent 71 years of her life in Oregon after she was born in Minnesota. Tormey has five sisters and four...
etxview.com
Dept. of Agriculture says plan now to guarantee a Tennessee Christmas Tree
Tennessee’s weather has been accommodating for most Christmas tree farms this year, making it a great time for your family to pick the perfect tree to take home. “Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association executive director Justin Diel said. “As a result, there are plenty of locally-grown trees available across the state. A Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from the farm will often have better needle retention than what you may find at the store. To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon.”
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
The voter turnout was the smallest since the 2014 midterm elections, according to data from the Secretary of State's office.
actionnews5.com
Veterans investing in medical marijuana industry, some because of personal experience in other states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is expected to be available to Mississippians in a matter of months now. Three veterans we spoke with believe in the positive impact enough so that they’re investing in the industry. We spoke with Dr. Fred Kency. “I served four years in the...
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
WBIR
Tennessee health hospital at capacity
COVID cases in children are still a concern for health officials, as well. This is a look at Tennessee's pediatric hospital bed capacities.
WAAY-TV
Powerful cold front sweeps through North Alabama, Southern Tennessee
Saturday morning starts off rainy but will be dry by the later breakfast time hours. The primary forcing behind today's rain is a cold front which will plummet out temperatures. Weekend highs will reach only to the upper 40s and a strong breeze from the north will persist. Overnight lows...
actionnews5.com
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Chris and Manny Orupabo’s adoption journey began in 2017. “When I found out that I was unable to have babies naturally. We fostered, we’ve tried IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Chris Orupabo said. KHNL/KGMB reports November is National Adoption Month, and more than 100,000...
Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!
Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
To serve his country or go to jail? That was the choice one Vietnam veteran had to make
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Vietnam War veteran at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home said he was given a choice, to serve his country or go to jail. 71-year-old Daniel Moneymaker spends most of his free time casting a line, but when he was in college, Moneymaker was a bit of a troublemaker. “We took over […]
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
WDEF
Here are the dates and limits for this year’s Deer season in Tennessee
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A hunting tradition in continues next weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee. The season traditionally begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and that will be November 19th this year. “Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
wpln.org
Tennessee voter turnout far below 2018 showing
Voter turnout in Tennessee fell substantially for the 2022 midterms, according to the as-yet-unofficial figures from the state. The Secretary of State reports 1.76 million Tennesseans cast ballots. Compared to the 2018 midterm — which included a pair of competitive statewide contests — that was down by about half-a-million voters....
1450wlaf.com
Fire destroys an east La Follette home
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The caller described the house as being fully involved to operators with La Follette 9-1-1 Dispatch. It was just after 6:30 Friday morning when the structure caught fire, and firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department were on scene in just a couple of minutes.
Comments / 1