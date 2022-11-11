ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians Announces New Leadership, Staff - James D. Holt, MD, FAAFP Named 2023 President

Brentwood – Dr. Jim Holt, professor and Associate Program Director of the family medicine residency program at East Tennessee State University health system in Johnson City, has been named President of the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians. He will preside over meetings of the Board of Directors and serve as the public representative for the organization, which represents 2,500 family physicians, residents and medical students across the state with advocacy, continuing medical education and other programs.
TENNESSEE STATE
etxview.com

Dept. of Agriculture says plan now to guarantee a Tennessee Christmas Tree

Tennessee’s weather has been accommodating for most Christmas tree farms this year, making it a great time for your family to pick the perfect tree to take home. “Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association executive director Justin Diel said. “As a result, there are plenty of locally-grown trees available across the state. A Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from the farm will often have better needle retention than what you may find at the store. To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon.”
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
MEMPHIS, TN
KAT Adventures

Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!

Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
SPARTA, TN
WJHL

Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
KINGSPORT, TN
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Here are the dates and limits for this year’s Deer season in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A hunting tradition in continues next weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee. The season traditionally begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and that will be November 19th this year. “Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee voter turnout far below 2018 showing

Voter turnout in Tennessee fell substantially for the 2022 midterms, according to the as-yet-unofficial figures from the state. The Secretary of State reports 1.76 million Tennesseans cast ballots. Compared to the 2018 midterm — which included a pair of competitive statewide contests — that was down by about half-a-million voters....
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Fire destroys an east La Follette home

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The caller described the house as being fully involved to operators with La Follette 9-1-1 Dispatch. It was just after 6:30 Friday morning when the structure caught fire, and firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department were on scene in just a couple of minutes.
LAFOLLETTE, TN

