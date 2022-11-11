A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO