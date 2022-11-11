Read full article on original website
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested
A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
Four juveniles taken into custody after pursuit in Vanderburgh County
Four juveniles were taken into custody after a police pursuit in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Monday. The Indiana State Police says a trooper clocked a driver going 100 MPH on I-69 Sunday, leading to a brief chase. ISP says that chase ended in a crash near Old Highway 57. While...
OPD looking for missing man last seen in 2021
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Spenser Wallace, 35. Police say Wallace went missing on October 1, 2021, and officials confirm that was the last contact anyone had with him, and Wallace was only recently reported missing. Police say Wallace requires medication, and it is unknown if Wallace […]
Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three vehicles happened on Monday near Radio Avenue. Dispatch was called to northbound Highway 41 north of Hillsdale Road. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash involved a Ford truck,...
US41 partially closes after 3-vehicle semi-crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert after three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities say it happened in the area of Highway 41 and Radio Avenue this evening. According to deputies, a semi-truck was involved in the crash. Despite the nature of the incident, we’re told […]
No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
Five Arrested In Warrick County During Drug Roundup
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, secured six arrest warrants and conducted a roundup last week, after receiving a report of robbery and criminal confinement. This happened at a residence on Epworth Road last month. While executing the arrest warrants, officers seized a firearm and...
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
MPD: Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to pull over a truck for expired plates. According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old...
Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire
Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
Five arrested, one still at large after violent robbery in Warrick County
Five people have been arrested and one man is still on the run after a violent robbery incident that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a robbery and criminal confinement happened at a home on Epworth Road back in October. After an...
WCSO makes five arrests in robbery investigation, looking for last suspect
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says a robbery investigation led deputies to arrest five suspects on Wednesday and are searching for one more suspect.
Evansville Police encourage residents to buckle up on 'National Seat Belt Day'
As the holidays approach, Evansville Police are reminding residents to buckle up!. Monday, November 14th, is known as "National Seat Belt Day." Evansville Police say no matter where you sit in a vehicle, wearing a seat belt is proven to save lives. Authorities say more than 46,000 people are killed...
Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash. It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave. Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired. They...
Multiple Arrests for Dealing Narcotics
On November 10th, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the EPD VIPER Unit, arrested Deriontai Mathis, Jasmyn Ramsey, Desmonz Fullilove, and Antonique Crawford for various dealing narcotics charges. In addition to the dealing charge, Ramsey was also charged with neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance. They were all booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on November 10th.
