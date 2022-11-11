Read full article on original website
news9.com
Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect
A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
news9.com
Family Frustrated After Man Who Killed 3 People In Car Crash Remains Free
Steven Wade Jameson has pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter for the 2009 Christmas Eve crash that killed Michael Mulanax. After fighting for justice for nearly 13 years, the family of Mulanax says they are glad it is finally over, but they do not believe they got justice for their loved ones killed in the crash.
koamnewsnow.com
Former Firefighter sentenced for two Bank Robberies in Oklahoma
BIXBY, Okla. – A Bixby man and former firefighter was sentenced on November 9th for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000. “Jerry Brown’s string of criminal acts included two bank robberies and attempting to escape prosecution by staging his own disappearance to look like a kidnapping,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder case booked in OK jail
A man named as the person of interest in the case of murdering four Okmulgee men is now in an Oklahoma jail, authorities say.
news9.com
Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Suspect Booked Into Jail
Joe Kennedy, the man investigators named as the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murders in October, has been booked into the county jail, authorities report. This comes after Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. In October, authorities found the dismembered...
news9.com
OHP: 25-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:54 a.m. on US-64 at 157th East Avenue. The driver, Anthony Anson, 25, departed the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a stop...
news9.com
Portion Of Owasso Highway Dedicated To Former OHP Captain
A portion of Highway 75 near Owasso will be named in honor of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain who died in a plane crash 14 years ago. 49-year-old Capt. Larry Jackson was off-duty flying a small plane with a friend in 2008 when the plane went down in a field, killing them both. Jackson flew for OHP for almost 20 years.
news9.com
American Waste Control Truck Driver Hit, Killed By Car In Sand Springs
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trash collector was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Sand Springs. Authorities said the crash happened at 209 W. Ave. and 8th Street near Highway 412 just before 6 a.m. OHP said the man, 44-year-old Clarence Bond Jr., stepped off the...
Fatal collision on US-75 under investigation
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway US-75 near Bartlesville on Monday evening. At around 6 p.m., Courtney Bowerman of Owasso, 27, was driving southbound when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of her car and was struck. OHP said the...
19-year-old male in critical condition after crash in Adair County
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is in critical condition after a car crash on OK-51, about 8 miles west of Stilwell, in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night. Slade Bunch, a 19-year-old male...
Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery
The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
Cherokee County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Cherokee County man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison this week for shooting at four law enforcement officers in July, according to court records. Deputies with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service were serving a warrant to Bradley Mouse when Mouse shot at...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
City of Tulsa announces closures on South Peoria Avenue, South 57th West Avenue
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced two projects that affect traffic will begin on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. From Monday evening through early Tuesday morning, a fire hydrant is scheduled to be replaced at 4835 S. Peoria Ave, near East Skelly Drive and South Peoria Avenue. Lane...
Man hit, killed by car while crossing street in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a car while crossing a street in Sand Springs Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6 a.m., 44-year-old Clarence Bond Jr. was hit and killed by a person driving a Honda Civic. OHP said the...
koamnewsnow.com
New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
TPD searching for suspect after stabbing in midtown
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in midtown near 51st and Lewis. Police on the scene told FOX23 the victim is at the hospital and stable. Officers are still looking for the suspect at this time. This is a developing story. Download the...
news9.com
57-Year-Old Killed In Broken Arrow Crash
A 57-year-old was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Thursday in Broken Arrow, according to authorities. Broken Arrow Police said the crash happened at around 7:49 p.m. when Patrick Ray, 57, was heading westbound on West Kenosha Street. Ray's vehicle collided with another vehicle that was turning left on...
I’m Trying to Figure Out How These Two Stole $1,200 Worth of Stuff from a Dollar General in Oklahoma
A lot of people sleep on Dollar General. I'm telling you, if you need to grab something quick and get it cheap. Check out Dollar General. I hate walking through some of those big box stores for one damn thing. Let me get in and get out quick. Well it looks like some folks tried to use the old five finger discount at a Dollar General in Tulsa.
