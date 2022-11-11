ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

news9.com

Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect

A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Family Frustrated After Man Who Killed 3 People In Car Crash Remains Free

Steven Wade Jameson has pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter for the 2009 Christmas Eve crash that killed Michael Mulanax. After fighting for justice for nearly 13 years, the family of Mulanax says they are glad it is finally over, but they do not believe they got justice for their loved ones killed in the crash.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Former Firefighter sentenced for two Bank Robberies in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. – A Bixby man and former firefighter was sentenced on November 9th for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000. “Jerry Brown’s string of criminal acts included two bank robberies and attempting to escape prosecution by staging his own disappearance to look like a kidnapping,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Suspect Booked Into Jail

Joe Kennedy, the man investigators named as the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murders in October, has been booked into the county jail, authorities report. This comes after Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. In October, authorities found the dismembered...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

OHP: 25-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash

A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:54 a.m. on US-64 at 157th East Avenue. The driver, Anthony Anson, 25, departed the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a stop...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Portion Of Owasso Highway Dedicated To Former OHP Captain

A portion of Highway 75 near Owasso will be named in honor of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain who died in a plane crash 14 years ago. 49-year-old Capt. Larry Jackson was off-duty flying a small plane with a friend in 2008 when the plane went down in a field, killing them both. Jackson flew for OHP for almost 20 years.
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fatal collision on US-75 under investigation

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway US-75 near Bartlesville on Monday evening. At around 6 p.m., Courtney Bowerman of Owasso, 27, was driving southbound when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of her car and was struck. OHP said the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery

The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

57-Year-Old Killed In Broken Arrow Crash

A 57-year-old was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Thursday in Broken Arrow, according to authorities. Broken Arrow Police said the crash happened at around 7:49 p.m. when Patrick Ray, 57, was heading westbound on West Kenosha Street. Ray's vehicle collided with another vehicle that was turning left on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

