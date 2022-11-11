Read full article on original website
Related
Cedar Key News
SHARK SEWING CLUB
The after-school Shark Sewing Club started meeting in September at the Cedar Key Arts Center. They have been busy decorating and making strings of pennant flags, embellishing and sewing Christmas stockings, and creating flat animals. Pictured are Maya, Grace, Arabella, and Shelby holding their flat animals; Ollieholds the flat cat.
Cedar Key News
FOOD PANTRY DRIVE
Help us pack the pantry! The Cedar Key Food Pantry holiday food drive is now through the end of the year. Items needed are:. Items can be dropped off at the Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce or shipped to us at Cedar Key Food Pantry, PO Box 25, Cedar Key, Fl 32625.
Cedar Key News
FRIENDS OF THE REFUGES 2022 NOVEMBER
Https://mailchi.mp/3af4e6820ff8/november-news-brief.
Cedar Key News
CKWC AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP
Robin Jocelyn of the Cedar Key Woman’s Club presented a certificate for a $1,000 scholarship to Cedar Key School graduate, Rebecca King. Rebecca is studying Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. She is pursuing a degree in Agribusiness. *****
Cedar Key News
RESILIENCY GRANT PLANNING
The Nature Coast Biological Station’s Dr Savanna Barry, in concert with a host of knowledgeable partners, has gathered for a series of meetings and studies to assess Cedar Key’s vulnerability to potential and occurring climate change phenomena. With a completed Vulnerability Assessment, Cedar Key will be eligible for...
Cedar Key News
Comments / 0