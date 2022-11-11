Trojans Wired previews the Pac-12 basketball season with Ducks Wire writer

The college basketball season is here. The season officially began on Monday, Nov. 7, but if you look at the schedule, Friday, Nov. 11 has a number of particularly interesting and attractive matchups. The slate features Michigan State versus Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. That game will be played on an aircraft carrier.

USC football is obviously our main focus, but before UCLA week, we’ll bring you a lot of basketball content on Friday in conjunction with the launch of the new season.

Let’s give you our new Trojans: Wired podcast, in which the hosts welcome Ducks Wire writer and analyst Donald Smalley to preview the Ducks and the Pac-12 basketball season.