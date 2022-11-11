Read full article on original website
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
New Pensacola recycling company to host e-Waste Collection, job fair on National Recycling Day, Tuesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Advanced Technology Recycling, a new recycling company in Pensacola, will hold its Grand Opening in accordance with National Recycling Day on Tuesday, Nov. 15. To honor the day, ATR will host a e-Waste Collection open to residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Residents can drop off certain types of electronics, […]
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes. There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of...
Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘Buy a Tree Change a Life’ at Oak Park Church
Oak Park Church is gearing up for Buy a Tree Change a Life. It all kicks off November 20, 2022 at 3321 Sollie Road in Mobile. You can shop for your Christmas tree Monday-Thursday 3-8 p.m. and 10-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday. For more information, visit them online. --- Download the...
Mobile updates eight building and maintenance codes, adds another
On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council unanimously voted to adopt nine new construction trade, fire and property maintenance codes for the city of Mobile:
Residents want City of Mobile to trap and eliminate growing coyote population
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coyote encounters have been an ongoing issue for a couple of years here in Mobile. Jacob Blasius lives on Evelyn Drive near Gate 1 of the University of Mobile and says the problem has only gotten worse. “The coyotes were using my yard -- crossing my...
Many residents at R.V. Taylor Plaza, Thomas James Place are relocating due to plans of demolition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two apartment complexes that are decades old will soon be torn down. The federal government says it is too costly to renovate R.V. Taylor Plaza and Thomas James Place. Opting instead to tear down most of the complexes’ units, displacing hundreds of low-income families. However, The Mobile Housing Authority has found […]
Orange Beach considering buying land near school campus
Four lots are west of the middle/high school campus. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will discuss buying four lots on Sweetwater Drive for $2.2 million for possible future use by the Orange Beach Board of Education. The lots are located directly west of the Orange...
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
Columbus Ship replica the Nina is coming to LuLu's in Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - The tall ship known as the Pinta, A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, will be open for dockside educational tours at Lulu’s Gulf Shores at 200 E 25th Ave, Gulf Shores, AL, 36542. The Pinta was the first ship to sight...
Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
Officers help man after hearing gunshot in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident around the downtown entertainment district Saturday night. MPD said officers heard a gunshot Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. That’s near Bienville Square at a normally busy time for that […]
Signature Salads with Salad Station
The folks from Salad Station in Mobile, AL stopped by Studio 10 to show us some of their fresh signature salads!. “With the seasons starting to change and chilly winter weather on the horizon, Salad Station – a fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is happy to announce that they have introduced their new Q4 signature salads as well as a delicious Pomegranate Lemonade to put customers in the spirit for a joyful holiday season! Customers can now enjoy a delicious Buffalo Chicken Salad just in time for football season as well as a new Harvest Salad featuring the brands Gourmet Chicken Salad.”
Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed in a statement that one person was shot in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. According to Mobile Police, officers were in the area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. The officers were then flagged down by a male victim with a gunshot wound.
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How
A woman from Daphne, AL goes to the police station to file a report that her debit card was stolen when she receives fraud alert texts that help the police find the thieves quickly. Find out what the police find on the men.
School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
38th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are 44 days until Christmas, and people are already counting down in the Port City. The Junior league of Mobile kicked off its 28th annual Christmas Jubilee on Friday-- Mobile’s largest holiday shopping event of the year. There are around 100 different vendors at...
Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
