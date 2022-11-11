Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 111 Spring Mill Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent December 15th is this beautifully updated and meticulously maintained twin home in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! A cozy covered porch greets you as you step up to the front door of the home. Step through the front door into a spacious living area that offers new hardwood flooring that spans the entire first floor. The living room opens up into the formal dining area which gives way into the fully renovated kitchen that offers low maintenance soapstone countertops, a large island with quartz top, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wainscoting, custom tiled backsplash, and more! Through the kitchen in the rear of the home is a hallway with wall to wall built in cabinets for extra pantry storage or anything else! There is also a full bathroom (updated in 2018) in the hallway as well as the door to your back deck, which is a perfect spot for that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! Up the stairs to the second floor you will find three bedrooms, all with ample closet space, as well as a fully renovated hallway bathroom with radiant heated flooring, a glass enclosed shower, and all custom tile work! The third floor is home to two more bedrooms, each with their own closet space as well. There is a back stairwell from the second floor down into the kitchen. The basement is home to the laundry room, plenty of extra storage space, as well as a walkout to the backyard! A list of just some of the updates include: steam boiler replaced in 2016, roof replaced in 2021, kitchen renovation in 2019, upstairs bathroom renovation in 2018, 15 windows replaced throughout the home, new hardwood on main floor in 2020, new carpet upstairs in 2020. The location of this home cannot be beat, walkable to the train station and all of the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to I76, I476 and the Turnpike!

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO