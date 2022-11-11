Read full article on original website
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
See Which Chester County Towns Are Among Places with Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to seven towns that are among the top 30 places with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania, according to a new ranking by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Zillow. Places are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.
5 Delaware County Towns Host PA’s Highest-Valued Homes
Five Delaware County towns made a list of 30 communities with the most highest-valued homes in Pennsylvania, reports Stacker. Stacker used data from Zillow for its list, based on the Zillow Home Values Index as of September 2022.
Pennsylvania rushes to open new youth detention center after court order
On Thursday, Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler gave the state ten days to take custody of 15 youth who are still at PJJSC weeks after being sentenced to treatment at state facilities.
billypenn.com
Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly
Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
phila.gov
Wipe out your water bill debt through TAP
Behind on your water bills? Our Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) can help. Thanks to TAP, over 13,800 low-income Philadelphia households can now afford their monthly water bills. You can benefit too. The program protects customers with past-due balances from water shutoffs. Once enrolled, you can get predictable monthly water bills...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Philadelphia gas stations a target for shootings and carjackings
It's like a scene right out of a movie, except disturbing and violent crimes are playing out in real-time on the streets of Philadelphia.
These Bucks County Towns Have Some of the Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Several local towns and boroughs in Bucks County recently made the list for having some of the most expensive homes in the state. Staff writers at Stacker wrote about the local homes. With data collected from Zillow, these are some of the local areas that have the most expensive housing,...
Temple University President, West Chester Native Encourages Highschoolers to View World with Curiosity
Temple University president and West Chester native Jason Wingard visited Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School earlier this week, where he shared his experiences growing up in Chester County and encouraged students to approach the world with curiosity, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In his childhood and youth,...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
2022 List of Most Expensive Homes in the State Shows the Montgomery County Cost of Doing the Deed
A Stacker list of Pa. home prices shows where Montgomery County ranks in terms of the high-end residential real estate market. Stacker has analyzed residential real estate statistics in Pa., arriving at a list of the most expensive communities in terms of buying a home and acquiring its deed. The...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 111 Spring Mill Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 111 Spring Mill Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent December 15th is this beautifully updated and meticulously maintained twin home in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! A cozy covered porch greets you as you step up to the front door of the home. Step through the front door into a spacious living area that offers new hardwood flooring that spans the entire first floor. The living room opens up into the formal dining area which gives way into the fully renovated kitchen that offers low maintenance soapstone countertops, a large island with quartz top, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wainscoting, custom tiled backsplash, and more! Through the kitchen in the rear of the home is a hallway with wall to wall built in cabinets for extra pantry storage or anything else! There is also a full bathroom (updated in 2018) in the hallway as well as the door to your back deck, which is a perfect spot for that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! Up the stairs to the second floor you will find three bedrooms, all with ample closet space, as well as a fully renovated hallway bathroom with radiant heated flooring, a glass enclosed shower, and all custom tile work! The third floor is home to two more bedrooms, each with their own closet space as well. There is a back stairwell from the second floor down into the kitchen. The basement is home to the laundry room, plenty of extra storage space, as well as a walkout to the backyard! A list of just some of the updates include: steam boiler replaced in 2016, roof replaced in 2021, kitchen renovation in 2019, upstairs bathroom renovation in 2018, 15 windows replaced throughout the home, new hardwood on main floor in 2020, new carpet upstairs in 2020. The location of this home cannot be beat, walkable to the train station and all of the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to I76, I476 and the Turnpike!
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA
Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
Fire breaks out in South Philadelphia home: Authorities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire broke out in a South Philadelphia home Sunday morning, authorities say. It started around 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Mifflin Street.Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the home.Officials say they placed the fire under control around noon.There are no reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A home improvement project in North Philly means a milestone for Habitat
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia is celebrating a major milestone. In the coming weeks, the nonprofit will finish up repairs on a two-story rowhome in Hunting Park — the organization’s 1,000th project since launching in 1985. “We’re not stopping. We can’t stop,” said CEO Corrine O’Connell....
Chester Chapter 9 Bankruptcy Filed by State Receiver
Chester’s state-appointed receiver made it official Thursday. He filed for bankruptcy on behalf of the city of Chester, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. Michael Doweary hopes that by filing for Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, it will give Chester protection against creditors while it tries to fix its debt problems.
bctv.org
Wolf Administration Reminds Older Adults about Importance of Immunizations
At a combined flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster clinic Thursday, the Pennsylvania Departments of Aging and Health, joined by Sen. Art Haywood and Philadelphia city leaders, stressed the importance of older adults getting their immunizations, particularly with the cold and influenza (flu) season approaching and the ongoing threat of COVID-19’s highly transmissible variants.
