ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynnewood, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly

Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phila.gov

Wipe out your water bill debt through TAP

Behind on your water bills? Our Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) can help. Thanks to TAP, over 13,800 low-income Philadelphia households can now afford their monthly water bills. You can benefit too. The program protects customers with past-due balances from water shutoffs. Once enrolled, you can get predictable monthly water bills...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 111 Spring Mill Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 111 Spring Mill Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent December 15th is this beautifully updated and meticulously maintained twin home in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! A cozy covered porch greets you as you step up to the front door of the home. Step through the front door into a spacious living area that offers new hardwood flooring that spans the entire first floor. The living room opens up into the formal dining area which gives way into the fully renovated kitchen that offers low maintenance soapstone countertops, a large island with quartz top, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wainscoting, custom tiled backsplash, and more! Through the kitchen in the rear of the home is a hallway with wall to wall built in cabinets for extra pantry storage or anything else! There is also a full bathroom (updated in 2018) in the hallway as well as the door to your back deck, which is a perfect spot for that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! Up the stairs to the second floor you will find three bedrooms, all with ample closet space, as well as a fully renovated hallway bathroom with radiant heated flooring, a glass enclosed shower, and all custom tile work! The third floor is home to two more bedrooms, each with their own closet space as well. There is a back stairwell from the second floor down into the kitchen. The basement is home to the laundry room, plenty of extra storage space, as well as a walkout to the backyard! A list of just some of the updates include: steam boiler replaced in 2016, roof replaced in 2021, kitchen renovation in 2019, upstairs bathroom renovation in 2018, 15 windows replaced throughout the home, new hardwood on main floor in 2020, new carpet upstairs in 2020. The location of this home cannot be beat, walkable to the train station and all of the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to I76, I476 and the Turnpike!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA

Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire breaks out in South Philadelphia home: Authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire broke out in a South Philadelphia home Sunday morning, authorities say. It started around 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Mifflin Street.Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the home.Officials say they placed the fire under control around noon.There are no reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Chapter 9 Bankruptcy Filed by State Receiver

Chester’s state-appointed receiver made it official Thursday. He filed for bankruptcy on behalf of the city of Chester, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. Michael Doweary hopes that by filing for Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, it will give Chester protection against creditors while it tries to fix its debt problems.
CHESTER, PA
bctv.org

Wolf Administration Reminds Older Adults about Importance of Immunizations

At a combined flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster clinic Thursday, the Pennsylvania Departments of Aging and Health, joined by Sen. Art Haywood and Philadelphia city leaders, stressed the importance of older adults getting their immunizations, particularly with the cold and influenza (flu) season approaching and the ongoing threat of COVID-19’s highly transmissible variants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy