Gibbon, MN

kvsc.org

I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open

Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KEYC

Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon

Kelsey and Lisa visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they learned the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!. Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. Healthy and delicious: the...
MANKATO, MN
knsiradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Includes Sherburne and Wright Counties

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected through the afternoon. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and extra travel time. According to the Minnesota Department of...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Four injured in collision at Kandiyohi County intersection Sunday evening

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:16 p.m. on Nov. 13, a Dodge Ram being driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer colllided with a Pontiac G6 driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield. The collision happened at the intersection of County Roads 8 and 23. Four occupants of Cruz-Jimenez’s vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Round Lake man killed in head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday

A Round Lake man was killed in a head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 11, James Lynn Feltman, age 72, of Round Lake, was driving a 2007 Peterbilt semitruck northbound on Highway 71, while Theresa Marie Novacek, age 59, of Monticello, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram southbound. At about 6:15 p.m., the vehicles collided, and the semitruck rolled into the ditch.
SANBORN, MN
willmarradio.com

Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi

(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
KANDIYOHI, MN
willmarradio.com

Renville County rape suspect in court Monday

(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Sabers stopped once again in the Class 6A state quarterfinals

Eden Prairie turned the tables on the Shakopee football team in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The top-seeded Eagles slowed down the Sabers' vaunted rushing attack, earning a 28-12 win Nov. 10 at Park Center High School. It was the third time in four years Shakopee's season has ended in the quarterfinals.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Chilly Saturday, light snow and accumulation early next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a round of snow moved through northwestern Minnesota on Friday, there will be a short break over the weekend before more flurries arrive next week.Skies on Saturday are grey in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-20s. It's about 10 degrees below average.  On Sunday, highs will hit 31 degrees in the Twin Cities. But there's chances for snow on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For each of these systems, light snow develops from the west during the morning commute. It'll be fairly light, but there's a chance for accumulation on Monday.In the long-term forecast however, there's the potential for above-average temperatures the week of Thanksgiving, as cold air retreats.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account

(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
MINNETONKA, MN

