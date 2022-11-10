Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
kvsc.org
I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open
Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
KEYC
Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon
Kelsey and Lisa visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they learned the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!. Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. Healthy and delicious: the...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Includes Sherburne and Wright Counties
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected through the afternoon. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and extra travel time. According to the Minnesota Department of...
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in collision at Kandiyohi County intersection Sunday evening
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:16 p.m. on Nov. 13, a Dodge Ram being driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer colllided with a Pontiac G6 driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield. The collision happened at the intersection of County Roads 8 and 23. Four occupants of Cruz-Jimenez’s vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Round Lake man killed in head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday
A Round Lake man was killed in a head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 11, James Lynn Feltman, age 72, of Round Lake, was driving a 2007 Peterbilt semitruck northbound on Highway 71, while Theresa Marie Novacek, age 59, of Monticello, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram southbound. At about 6:15 p.m., the vehicles collided, and the semitruck rolled into the ditch.
willmarradio.com
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
Snowfall snarls Monday morning commute, more expected this week
Snowfall Monday morning turned nearly every surface into an icy mess across the Twin Cities, and National Weather Service meteorologists say the snow will continue most of the week.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
willmarradio.com
Renville County rape suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
swnewsmedia.com
Sabers stopped once again in the Class 6A state quarterfinals
Eden Prairie turned the tables on the Shakopee football team in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The top-seeded Eagles slowed down the Sabers' vaunted rushing attack, earning a 28-12 win Nov. 10 at Park Center High School. It was the third time in four years Shakopee's season has ended in the quarterfinals.
NEXT Weather: Chilly Saturday, light snow and accumulation early next week
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a round of snow moved through northwestern Minnesota on Friday, there will be a short break over the weekend before more flurries arrive next week.Skies on Saturday are grey in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-20s. It's about 10 degrees below average. On Sunday, highs will hit 31 degrees in the Twin Cities. But there's chances for snow on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For each of these systems, light snow develops from the west during the morning commute. It'll be fairly light, but there's a chance for accumulation on Monday.In the long-term forecast however, there's the potential for above-average temperatures the week of Thanksgiving, as cold air retreats.
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
fox9.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
Minnesota high school football power rankings heading into the state semifinals
All games at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 1. Rosemount (11-0) Next game: Nov. 18 vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie (9-2) Ranking rationale: Rosemount’s unbeaten regular season was impressive, but the Irish have looked even more impressive in the postseason. Rosemount has outscored its three tournament ...
