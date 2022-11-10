MINNEAPOLIS -- After a round of snow moved through northwestern Minnesota on Friday, there will be a short break over the weekend before more flurries arrive next week.Skies on Saturday are grey in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-20s. It's about 10 degrees below average. On Sunday, highs will hit 31 degrees in the Twin Cities. But there's chances for snow on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For each of these systems, light snow develops from the west during the morning commute. It'll be fairly light, but there's a chance for accumulation on Monday.In the long-term forecast however, there's the potential for above-average temperatures the week of Thanksgiving, as cold air retreats.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO